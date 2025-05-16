Former FBI director James Comey posts image appearing to call for Trump’s assassination

‘Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of President Trump,’ noted Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

WASHINGTON, D.C., (LifeSiteNews) — Americans were shocked to see a social media post by former FBI Director James Comey calling in not-so-thinly-veiled coded terms for the murder of President Donald J. Trump.

President Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. posted a picture of Comey’s offensive post, and said, “Just James Comey [casually] calling for my dad to be murdered.”

“This is who the Dem-Media worships,” said the President’s son. “Demented!!!!”

Comey posted a picture of shells forming the numbers “86 47,” captioning it “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” People viewing the post knew instantly the meaning of the message that Comey was broadcasting. “86” is well known within law enforcement circles as code for “kill” or “murder,” and “47” is a reference to President Trump, the nation’s 47th president.

Comey deleted the post and offered a less-than credible explanation, claiming that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.”

Members of the Trump Administration’s DOJ and law enforcement agencies as well as members of Congress were quick to condemn Comey’s action.

Senator Mike Lee expressed shock and dismay over Comey’s post, saying that the “cryptic message … as far as I can tell—can be read only to mean ‘kill Trump.’”

“As far as I can tell, this was his post,” continued Lee in a long X thread, “he hasn’t disavowed it, and it means exactly what it appears to mean.”

Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard said that Comey’s explanation absolving himself of ill-intent toward the president was “a ridiculous and insane statement to make, certainly within this context, but especially coming from a guy who’s the former Director of the FBI, a guy who spent most of his career prosecuting mobsters and gangsters, people who know and execute other humans and use this exact lingo of 86.”

“The dangerousness of this cannot be underestimated,” Gabbard told Fox News’ Jesse Watters in an interview.

“James Comey, in my view, should be held accountable and put behind bars for this,” said Gabbard.

“Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of President Trump,” said Kristi Noem, Trump’s Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“DHS and Secret Service [are] investigating this threat and will respond appropriately,” she added.

“We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump,” noted current FBI Director Kash Patel. “We are in communication with the Secret Service and Director Curran. Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support.”

“This isn’t a game the deep state is playing,” said General Mike Flynn, a close confident of President Trump who himself experienced Comey’s underhanded tactics in the early days of Trump’s first administration. “They’re in it to get total control over our lives, to destroy everything good and decent in our country and to act as though we’re too stupid to realize what they’re up to.”

“DEEP STATE … WE THE PEOPLE GOT YOUR NUMBER AND WE’RE DONE WITH YOUR NONSENSE!” declared Flynn in all-caps.

“I’ve said many times, arrogance will be your downfall and that is exactly what is happening,” added Flynn. “May GOD have mercy on your souls.”

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo took Comey to task on X: “You know you broke the FBI with your politics & hate?”

“You should be ashamed of yourself James Comey, and we are all waiting for accountability for your sick weaponizing of the most important law enforcement agency,” she continued. “Everyone knows what you did.”

President Trump was restrained in his response to Comey. In an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier, Trump said of Comey’s “86 47” post, “He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. You’re the FBI Director and you don’t know what that meant?”

“That meant ‘assassination.’ It says it loud and clear, “ said Trump, who indicated that he would leave the handling of the situation to law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In her interview with Jesse Watters, Gabbard explained the treasonous, toxic nature of Comey’s action calling for a “hit” on President Trump:

When we have two assassination attempts on the president’s life, when we have people who look to guys like Comey, who’ve been celebrated by MSNBC and the Democrat elite and CNN as the beacon of integrity, the law and order guy, the guy who would tell the truth no matter what the consequences, this is the guy who’s issuing a hit on President Trump, the president that the American people voted for. So it’s guys like Comey and others who call the president the modern-day Nazi, people who are in great positions of influence, who are saying that President Trump poses an existential threat to our country. These are people who hate democracy and hate the American people because they cannot stand that the people overwhelmingly chose to elect Donald Trump and send him back to the White House. So they are seeking other means to get their way and to try to remove him from that position. … There has to be accountability for this.

