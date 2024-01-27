Former FBI execs warn the US is being invaded by military-age men from ‘hostile nations’

The former FBI officials warned Congress that until ‘what appears to be an accelerated and strategic’ invasion across the U.S. southern border is halted, the country is ‘extraordinarily less safe.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Former FBI executives have warned Congress that military-age men from “hostile” nations and regions are invading the U.S. through the southern border, significantly elevating the risk of a terror attack.

Cautioning that the threat “may be one of the most pernicious ever to menace the United States,” ten retired FBI senior executives warned congressional leaders in a letter last week that “military aged men” from “hostile” areas around the world are arriving by the thousands from across the southern border.

“It would be difficult to overstate the danger represented by the presence inside our borders of what is comparatively a multi-division army of young single adult males from hostile nations and regions whose background, intent, or allegiance is completely unknown,” wrote the former executives.

They pointed out that such foreign men include both those “encountered by border officials and then possibly released into the country,” and a “shockingly high estimate of ‘gotaways’— meaning those who have entered and evaded apprehension.”

Moreover, the FBI executives said that since 2021, young men “traveling alone” with “questionable motivations” became the “most common profile of those breaching the nation’s borders.”

Even more disturbingly, “A startling number have been found on the terrorist watchlist or are from State Sponsors of Terror nations distinctly unfriendly to the United States,” they added, noting that some come from China and Russia, countries with “aspirations to devastate [the] national infrastructure” of the U.S.

The retired FBI officials warned that an imitation of the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel “must be considered a distinct possibility,” and that the FBI has devoted “relatively little discussion” to the dangers posed by open borders in this regard.

They concluded that for the above-mentioned reasons, “elements of this recent surge are likely no accident or coincidence.”

“These men are potential operators in what appears to be an accelerated and strategic penetration, a soft invasion, designed to gain internal access to a country that cannot be invaded militarily in order to inflict catastrophic damage if and when enemies deem it necessary,” wrote the retired FBI officials.

They further urged the coordinated efforts of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the remainder of the Intelligence Community to identify these foreign men on U.S. soil and expel them “without delay.”

Until this “invasion” is halted, the U.S. is “extraordinarily less safe and secure,” the officials warned.

The letter was addressed to Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the chairs of House and Senate intelligence and homeland security committees.

A week after the letter was written, Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared that the “failure of the Biden Administration” to protect the country against invasion from across the southern border triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which he said gives Texas the “constitutional authority to defend and protect itself.”

Abbott then pressed on in securing the Texas southern border with razor-wire fencing, which had been previously cut down by federal border patrol agents.

President Joe Biden yesterday expressed support for a border deal being negotiated in the U.S. Senate. The legislation would mandate the expulsion of illegal immigrants across the border if “migrant encounters” surpass 5,000 a day.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has slammed the deal as a “farce,” pointing out that Biden already has the authority to shut down the border, and that the legislation is “green lighting” the entry of up to 5,000 illegal immigrants a day, and 1.8 million illegal immigrants each year.

Stopping the invasion at our border is a matter of will. It doesn’t require a so-called deal that codifies into law illegal entries in excess of 1.8 million per year and provides incentives for future illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/ClQToc7nVi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 27, 2024

The retired FBI officials behind the warning letter to Congress include Kevin Brock, former assistant director of intelligence and former principal deputy director of the National Counterterrorism Center; Chris Swecker, former assistant director of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division; Timothy Healy, former director of the Terrorist Screening Center; Ruben Garcia, Jr., former executive assistant director of the Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch; Mark Morgan, former assistant director for training at the FBI, former acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and former U.S. Border Patrol chief; David Szady, former assistant director of counterintelligence; Jody Weiss, former special agent in charge in Philadelphia; David Mitchell, former special agent in charge in Milwaukee; William Gavin, former assistant director of the FBI’s Inspection Division and Timothy McNally, former assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles division.

