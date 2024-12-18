Former finance minister learned of Trudeau’s decision to replace her before she quit: report

Chrystia Freeland apparently was told last Friday via Zoom call that Canada's prime minister had lost confidence in her and she was being replaced by Mark Carney.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was planning to replace now-former Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland with globalist-linked former central banker Mark Carney, according to insiders.

At least two inside sources, as reported by the Globe and Mail, said Freeland, who quit as finance minister Monday, learned on a Zoom call last Friday from Trudeau that Carney, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor, would take over her job.

The sources noted that Trudeau told Freeland he had lost confidence in her and the job was going to Carney. She was to be offered another role but considered it a demotion. However, Carney did not accept the job offer from Trudeau after Freeland resigned Monday, sources indicated.

According to the sources who remain confidential, it is not clear whether Carney had accepted a job offer to join the Trudeau government. However, sources close to the former head banker said he did not want to be a part of the government.

The move to replace Freeland with an unelected MP such as Carney would have been highly unusual.

Freeland on Monday sent shockwaves through Canada’s political circles after she announced her resignation from the Liberal cabinet, revealing that she did so after Trudeau asked her to step down as finance minister and move into a different position.

Her public resignation letter blasted Trudeau’s economic direction and apparent lack of willingness to work as a team player with the nation’s premiers.

Calls for Trudeau to resign intensified after Freeland stepped down.

The most recent polls show a Conservative government under its leader Pierre Poilievre would win a super majority were an election held today.

As for Carney, as reported by LifeSiteNews, in October, rumors began to swirl that Carney had again hinted he was planning on diving into Canadian politics amid demands that Trudeau step down as PM.

Carney has close ties in working with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on many files. He is also pro-abortion and pro-LGBT and supports globalist-backed energy regulations such as Canada’s punitive carbon tax.

As noted by LifeSiteNews, Carney may be even more extreme than Trudeau on the carbon tax after he rebuked the prime minister for exempting home heating oil from the carbon tax in some provinces.

Carney works for Brookfield Asset Management and the United Nations special envoy on climate action.

Critics say the World Economic Forum is behind the socialist “Great Reset” agenda of which Trudeau and some of his cabinet, including Freeland, are involved.

Freeland’s resignation not only sent shockwaves through Ottawa’s political circles but drew the attention of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Earlier this week, he did not hold back in celebrating her departure, saying the “toxic” second-in-command will “not be missed.”

