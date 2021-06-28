Former FOX reporter says media, WHO are covering up reports about effectiveness of Ivermectin, HCQ to treat coronavirus

June 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – The mainstream media are suppressing information about the effectiveness of Ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus, according to a former reporter for a FOX affiliate.

Ivory Hecker said that FOX censored her when she tried to report on Ivermectin’s effectiveness. She posted a video recently that appeared to include footage from 2020 that her employer did not air.

Dr. Joseph Varon is referred to as the “COVID Hunter.” He’s made hundreds of media appearances on news stations in the United States and internationally.

He’s also been widely successful in treating COVID because he’s used drugs including Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to treat COVID.

“Almost every outlet has failed to note,” said Hecker, that Varon’s use of the drugs has helped him achieve a low death rate for patients he treats in hospitals.

Hecker interviewed Baron, and he said that the media would not include his comments on Ivermectin in their media reports.

Finally covering the story on COVID drug treatments that I wasn’t allowed to air on FOX.



A look at why one Houston hospital has a dramatically lower COVID death rate than anywhere else and the ways the media skated around the facts at that hospital.https://t.co/1XHZYrtGHy — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) June 24, 2021

Untold stories of the pandemic:



Manuel Espinoza is one of thousands who went to Dr. Joseph Varon and received a treatment protocol for COVID-19 that the WHO and CDC recommend against. According to him, that’s what saved his life.



Watch the full report: https://t.co/1XHZYrtGHy pic.twitter.com/Ie3LiC4CZm — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) June 25, 2021

“I have no problem telling people about this is a drug [HCQ]. I would take myself if I were to get ill and required to be in the hospital,” Varon told a local Houston outlet last year.

It’s possible, in part through threats to the journalists on the ground to avoid certain topics, or else.



If you’ve followed my story, you know that’s true. That’s why I came forward with my story and why I finished covering just one of the stories that were suppressed https://t.co/sY4tqx2z79 — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) June 24, 2021

Hecker’s coverage has reportedly drawn the ire of government officials but the praise of others.

“American newsrooms actively avoid this [world-] changing, life and death story. Ivermectin hides in plain sight as bureaucrats fumble for excuses not to use cheap repurposed medicines that work. How’s it possible?” Bret Weinstein wrote on Twitter.

HCQ, which is cheap and widely available, is a drug used to treat malaria, lupus, and arthritis.

“Research published by medRxiv this week found that hydroxychloroquine, when paired with azithromycin, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by nearly 200% in ventilated patients who have a severe version of COVID-19,” the Washington Examiner reported June 11.

“A few months later, the Henry Ford Health System published a study that showed hydroxychloroquine helped its severely ill coronavirus patients recover,” the news outlet reported.

