Former HHS Sec. Sebelius: Unvaccinated shouldn’t be able to work, have limits ‘on where they can go’

July 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius said Americans who refuse the experimental coronavirus vaccine ought to have limited mobility and participation in society.

On Tuesday night, CNN “OutFront” host Erin Burnett spoke with Sebelius. In addition to being the Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Obama administration, Sebelius served as the governor of Kansas from 2003 to 2009.

Sebelius is well-known to pro-lifers. During her time as HHS Secretary, she was responsible for the contraceptive mandate ordering employers to participate in the provision of contraception, including abortion-inducing drugs, in their health care plans.

As governor, she used her power to protect the legality of late-term abortion facilities.

During the TV interview, Sebelius said she wants COVID-19 vaccines to be fully approved by the FDA. Currently, the COVID vaccines are available under “Emergency Use Authorization.” She also encouraged private businesses to force their employees to receive the experimental shots.

“We’re in a situation where we have a wildly effective vaccine, multiple choices, lots available, free of charge,” she claimed. She failed to address the lack of evidence that the vaccines are effective or the dangerous effects.

“We have folks who are just saying I won’t do it,” she continued. “I think that it’s time to say to those folks, it’s fine if you don’t choose to get vaccinated.”

“You may not come to work. You may not have access to a situation where you’re going to put my grandchildren in jeopardy, where you might kill them, or you might put them in a situation where they’re going to carry the virus to someone in a high-risk position,” Sebelius said, despite the fact that COVID-19 poses almost no risk to children and there is a lack of evidence that asymptomatic people can transmit the virus.

“That’s, I think, the point where we are, is freedom is one thing, but freedom when you harm others like secondhand smoke and issues that we’ve dealt with very clearly in the past,” she added, but did not explain how someone with vaccine-induced immunity could contract the virus from an unvaccinated person.

“So I think we’re reaching that point in the United States where those of us who are vaccinated, I want to take off my mask,” Sebelius continued, even though the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has already said vaccinated people needn't wear masks.

“I want to be able to live my life with vaccination, and right now, I’m being impinged on by people who say I don’t want to get vaccinated,” she said. “It’s fine. I want them to maybe have a limitation on where they can go and who they can possibly infect.”