Former Japanese minister says he is suffering from COVID vaccine-induced cancer

'Even two years after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, spike proteins were found in the malignant lymphoma,' wrote Japan's former minister of internal affairs about his cancer diagnosis.

(LifeSiteNews) — Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Japan’s former minister of internal affairs and communications, recently announced in a post on X that he is suffering from cancer caused by the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sharing an analysis of his cancer cells, Haraguchi penned the following:

This is an analysis of my cancer cells. It was determined that the malignant lymphoma had metastasized to the tonsils, but the lesions were removed and sent to a research facility. Even two years after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, spike proteins were found in the malignant lymphoma. Conversely, N proteins were not detected. This indicates that I had not been infected with COVID-19. We must put an end to the tragedies caused by the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. This data is planned to undergo further detailed analysis and will be used for a research paper.

Last year, Haraguchi gained international attention when he gave a passionate speech at a demonstration against the globalist World Health Organization (WHO) in Tokyo, Japan.

Expressing his regret regarding the Japanese’s government’s handling of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and voicing his condolences to those who succumbed to vaccine-linked deaths, Haraguchi stated at the 2024 protest:

I apologize to all of you. So many have died, and they shouldn’t have.

Haraguchi added at that time:

When I travel around to different areas, I see those who can’t stand, can’t walk, can’t go to school, can’t go to work. We could have prevented these injuries from happening, but we did not.

Haraguchi even called on his listeners to “overthrow the current government,” a bold declaration that was welcomed with resounding applause.

“Let’s defeat those demonic forces,” Haraguchi proclaimed, urging for more government accountability.

In April 2024, thousands of people from across Japan gathered in the Ikebukuro district of Tokyo to protest the controversial WHO Pandemic Treaty.

This treaty surrenders significant governing powers from nation-states to unelected globalists should the WHO declare another “health emergency.”

As per the protest organizers at that time, at least 19,000 people gathered for the anti-WHO protests.

During the protests, Masayasu Inoue, professor emeritus of molecular pathology and medicine at Osaka City University Medical School, highlighted disturbing connections between global health authorities and Big Pharma agendas. During his speech, Inoue stated:

The pandemic was used as a false pretext by the WHO to drive vaccinations of all peoples in the world. A plan was set up to shorten the time to develop vaccines, which usually takes longer than ten years to less than one year. Operation Warp Speed. This operation was used to cover up the misconceptions of the genetic vaccines. Under the pretext of saving time, an extremely dangerous method was selected. That is, intramuscular injection of viral genes to produce toxic spike proteins directly in human tissues to stimulate the immune system. Because this is a completely new method and misconceived method that has never applied before in human history, it is impossible, therefore, for most doctors to give proper informed consent. However, due to irresponsible government and media campaigns to promote vaccines, 80% of the Japanese have been vaccinated. Unfortunately, seven shots have been done so far. This is the most and worst in the world. And the result was the induction of the terrible drug induced injury that has never seen in human history. I believe that the fraudulent use of experimental gene therapy to healthy people, particularly to healthy children, is an extreme violation of human rights.

Share











