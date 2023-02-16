Former left-wing Canadian mayor tells parliament to combat the ‘radicalization of white people’

'When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people in this country?'

CALGARY, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) — The former far-left mayor of Calgary, Alberta, Naheed Nenshi, who in 2021 called COVID protesters “white supremacists,” is now saying Canadian politicians should use their positions in parliament to combat the “radicalization of white people” in the stereotypically mild-mannered nation.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Nenshi, a Muslim, made the comments while testifying at the Senate human rights committee on Monday, which has an ongoing committee studying “Islamophobia” in Canada.

Nenshi was mayor of Calgary from 2010 until 2021, serving three terms. He asserted on Monday that he had witnessed certain unnamed politicians experience “short- term political gain” due to the radicalization of “white people.”

“When do we start talking about the radicalization of white people in this country?” he asked.

Nenshi went on to say that there are many generations of Canadians, such as people in their “20s and in their 30s and older,” who “are feeling dispossessed” and wondering about “change in their community, who are very, very susceptible to radicalization messages.”

Nenshi then stated that he does not like the term “Islamophobia” because “it’s not about a phobia” or a “fear,” but that people who don’t like Muslims are “going to attack us anyway.”

Senator Mobina Jaffer asked Nenshi what recommendations should be made in light of his comments.

Nenshi replied that there needs to be a statement made that “Muslim people cannot be used as political footballs,” adding that “Some, not all, of the Islamophobia we see is manufactured.”

He then claimed that former Conservative Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was in part responsible for an increase in Islamophobia.

“In 2015 things changed in a very significant way. Do I believe the government of that day in its Barbaric Cultural Practices Act and its niqab bans was particularly Islamophobic? Did I believe those people were Islamophobic? No. Do I believe they saw political benefit in a cost-benefit analysis by targeting Muslims? Yes I do,” Nenshi said.

“I would submit to this committee our problem in this country is not the radicalization of Muslim men… It’s important and we have to focus on it. [But] [w]hen do we start talking about the radicalization of white people?”

This is not the first time Nenshi has insinuated there is a problem with “white” people in Canada.

In 2021 – just months before he went above and beyond the province of Alberta’s vaccine passport mandate and implemented his own version for the city of Calgary – Nenshi lashed out at anti-lockdown and anti-mandate protesters, bizarrely calling them “thinly-veiled white nationalist supremacists.”

As mayor, he also had many run-ins with COVID dissident pastor Artur Pawlowski, whose street preaching oftentimes took place right in front of city hall. This resulted in Pawlowski getting ticketed on many occasions.

It was also under Nenshi as mayor that the Calgary City Council banned businesses from offering help to those with unwanted same-sex attraction.

The bylaw, of which Nenshi gave his full support, made it illegal for a business to offer help to those who freely and willingly wanted to seek help in combating or dealing with same-sex attraction.

