Former NFL linebacker dies suddenly at 25, no cause of death given

(LifeSiteNews) — Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. No cause of death has been given by his family; his most recent team, the Detroit Lions; or media outlets.

Lemonier attended Liberty University and then signed with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent. According to ESPN, he recorded 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks with the Lions during the 2021 season. He was released by the Arizona Cardinals during training camp this past year.

Jessie Lemonier, my brother died suddenly. In a negative world he was a positive man he had faith in himself and was present and genuine. We may not have the answers yet I am grateful for the life you led. Thank you for giving me the privilege of being your brother, rest easy🤴🏾 https://t.co/44wtIZzr9b — ACTiON JACKSON (@TrustJackson2) January 26, 2023

Lemonier’s passing is the latest in a seemingly endless string of young professional athletes who have either died suddenly or collapsed. While it is not known if Lemonier received the COVID vaccine, the NFL essentially forced players to receive the shot over the last several years by way of coercive measures. The league currently touts a 95% player vaccination rate. Despite that, several high-profile players have spoken out against the shot, including Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Lemonier’s death comes one day before his 26th birthday and just weeks after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin experienced an on-the-field cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, potentially a result of the vaccine. Hamlin was administered CPR for nine minutes after his heart stopped beating.

Hamlin’s apparently miraculous recovery from being placed in a medically induced coma — as well as his bizarre decision to cover his entire face while attending a Bills playoff game two weeks ago — has caused a growing number of sports fans and reporters on social media to speculate the NFL is trying to cover up the fact that he is either still in critical care or has already died.

LifeSite will provide details on Hamlin’s health as well as on the cause of death of Lemonier if they become available.

