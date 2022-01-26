Former NHL star Theo Fleury endorses Canadian truck drivers’ ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

(LifeSiteNews) – Famed ex-National Hockey League player Theo Fleury announced his support for the Canadian truckers who are taking part in the “Freedom Convoy” protest headed to Ottawa to put an end to COVID-related tyranny.
On Fox News’s Ingram Angle, beloved former NHL hockey player Fleury, a two-time Olympic medalist, expressed patriotic admiration for his fellow Canadians who are participating in the “Freedom Convoy” of trucks headed to the nation’s capital to protest the dictatorial measures imposed on Canadians in the name of COVID-19.
“Right now, in Canada, we have one of the biggest revolutions happening and you probably haven’t heard about it, because nobody is talking about it,” Fleury told Fox News host Laura Ingram.
“[T]here are 50,000 truckers and about 1.4 million people headed to the parliament in Ottawa, and they are going to stay there until Trudeau resigns, or until they give us back all our freedoms and rights,” added the former hockey player.
** While LifeSite opposes immorally-produced vaccines using aborted fetal cell lines, we do not have a position on any particular coronavirus vaccines produced without such moral problems. We realize many have general concerns about vaccines, but also recognize that millions of lives have been saved due to vaccines.
*** Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com
Explaining the immensity of the growth of the anti-tyranny movement in Canada, Fleury stated, “What we’re seeing in the country right now, with these truckers, honestly, it has ignited the whole entire country of Canada… Even I, a big tough hockey player, have shed a few tears because I haven’t seen my country this behind something and this excited about something in a very long time.”
Thousands of Canadian truckers from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” began their “slow roll” to Ottawa this past weekend to protest draconian COVID jab mandates and rules imposed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canadian provincial premiers.
The group has raised more than $4.6 million. However, reports have surfaced that GoFundMe has temporarily frozen access to the funds.
While many countries have been slammed with intense COVID-19 restrictions, Canada ranks among some of the most restrictive, as every province in the nation has some form of a vaccine passport in place requiring many businesses to discriminate against the unvaccinated and segregate people based on medical status.
The premier of the province of Quebec, Francois Legault, has even barred his citizens from entering big-box stores such as Costco and Walmart, while also announcing his plan to start taxing the unvaccinated.
Despite the heavy restrictions imposed on Canadians, there exists a growing body of data showing that vaccine mandates and passports have been a failed strategy for tackling COVID.
Many consider such mandates a gross assault on individual freedoms that’s unnecessary given COVID-19’s high survivability among most groups, its now-understood minimal risk of asymptomatic spread, the fact that coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the vaccines stop infection or transmission, and research indicating that post-infection natural immunity is far superior to vaccine-induced immunity.
LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.