Former NJ child protection caseworker admits to making child porn of boy in his care

CAMDEN, New Jersey, February 9, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A former schoolteacher and employee of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency (NJDCPP) has admitted to taking pornographic photographs of underage children, some of which were of a boy under his care, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The caseworker, Kayan Frazier, 28, of Somers Point, N.J., pleaded guilty on February 4, via video conference, to sexually abusing children before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez, specifically on “one count of producing images of child pornography.” Frazier now faces a jail sentence between 15 and 30 years for his crimes and a fine of up to $250,000 upon his sentencing on June 8 this year.

Frazier has been in custody since his arrest in July 2019, when it was discovered that he had over 1,000 immodest images of children on his cell phone. A Department of Justice press release documents that, “[a]fter receiving a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed via Tumblr, law enforcement officers identified Frazier, who was then employed as a case worker at NJDCP&P as the sender.”

“On April 12, 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a search warrant for Frazier’s residence and, while executing the warrant, observed Frazier in the company of an underage boy,” the press release reads.

Police found sexually explicit images of the boy, taken in Frazier’s apartment, on his cell phone, as well as “thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse.”

“Frazier admitted that he took the images with a cellular telephone.”

Court documents demonstrate that Frazier’s criminal activity occurred between March 2017 and April 2019, spanning his time as a child protection agent at the NJDCPP.

Prior to working as a child protection caseworker, Frazier was a substitute teacher in the Atlantic City School District from 2015 to 2017, the Associated Press reported. Frazier was fired from his teaching job after accusations arose that he had been texting a 9-year-old student late at night and allowed a boy to “visit his home and sleep in his bed.” Frazier acknowledged texting the 9-year-old student but denied inappropriate conduct with the boy who stayed with him.

Frazier started his job at the NJDCPP six months after losing his teaching post.

Atlantic County prosecutors had also charged Frazier with two second-degree offenses, one on the distribution of child pornography and another on possession of child pornography.

Frazier’s attorney has refused to comment.

Government institutions around the world have had problems with child predators for decades. Norwegian child psychiatrist Dr. Jo Erik Broyn, who worked for Norway’s Child Welfare Services, the Barnevernet, was convicted in 2018 of possessing around 200,000 pornographic images of children on his computer.

Despite being an active homosexual, Broyn served for 20 years in special “expert” roles within the government’s “Child Expert Commission.”

In Germany, the foster care system has been plagued by the sexual abuse of children. A 2020 study found that government agencies tolerated the systematic abuse of foster children in the country for years.

In one case in Berlin, foster parent Fritz H. was able to sexually abuse and rape at least nine children in the span of more than three decades. “The boys, often only six or seven years old, were placed with him by Berlin youth welfare offices, and H. was protected by the pedagogy professor Helmut Kentler, who was highly regarded by the [local] Senate administration,” reported German newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

“Despite a previous conviction for child abuse, the youth welfare offices repeatedly chose Fritz H. as foster parent,” the newspaper continued. “And despite sometimes extreme warning signs, they left the children with him for years. The first foster children arrived at the beginning of the 1970s, the last ones did not leave the foster home until 2003 as young adults.”

In 2008, two homosexual police officers in England were acquitted of any crime by a jury after they had been caught in possession of sexually explicit images of children on devices at their home and at work.

Prosecutor Tim Hunter had told the court at the time, “The case is that the images on the disk are illicit or illegal and they didn’t seem to relate to a professional task.”

The disk from the filing cabinet of one of the accused contained 57 paedophile film files and one still image. The material found in the officers’ home included 25 indecent images, and the CD contained two images. The laptop held a movie file and a single image.

The two policemen denied knowing there were pornographic images of children on their computer discs, though some of the incriminating material was found stashed under their bed.