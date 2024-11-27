Former Ontario politician Randy Hillier has COVID-era charges stayed

Justice Heather Perkins-McVey in a ruling earlier this month stayed all charges leveled against former Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who was charged for participating in the 2022 Freedom Convoy against COVID mandates.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Former independent Ontario member of provincial parliament (MPP) Randy Hillier, who was one of the few elected officials to speak out against COVID mandates, has been freed of charges related to his opposition to mandates after a judge ruled that government prosecutors failed to properly prosecute him within a 30-month time limit.

Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) Justice Heather Perkins-McVey in a ruling earlier this month stated that all charges leveled against Hillier, who was a fierce opponent to COVID lockdowns and jab mandates and was hit with criminal charges while participating in the 2022 Freedom Convoy, have been stayed.

“All criminal charges against me have been stayed and all bail conditions extinguished by Justice Perkins-McVey on November 14th, 2024,” wrote Hillier in a blog post.

“I have begun reviewing the 32-month record with the great team of volunteers to determine and evaluate the conduct and actions of the Ottawa Crown, Ottawa Police and other elected and administrative bodies that may have conducted this prosecution contrary to their legal obligations and determine if there are grounds for civil remedies.”

In her 28-page ruling, Perkins-McVey noted that the case against Hillier was ongoing for some 1,061 days.

“This brings the total net delay to 31 months and 13 days,” she said, adding that “The remaining delay is over the 30-month Jordan ceiling.”

Because of the delays, Hillier’s charges were stayed.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that the delays in Hillier’s prosecution had violated his right to be tried in a court of law within a reasonable time, which is granted in Section 11(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Hillier was a fierce opponent to mask and COVID-19 jab mandates, having spoken at many anti-lockdown and pro-freedom rallies for well over a year, and was arrested for speaking out against COVID mandates.

For the past 32 months, Hillier was banned by the Ontario Court of Justice (OCJ) from posting anything on social media relating to the Freedom Convoy of 2022, or his participation in it. Additionally, he had financial sureties imposed on his family and was for years severely hampered in his ability to speak or move freely as part of his bail conditions.

Some nine charges were brought against Hillier by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS), and in 2022, the Crown was looking to have him jailed for up to three-and-a-half years as punishment for his participation in the Freedom Convoy.

Hillier thanked everyone who “who have prayed, supported me, and contributed to my defence and have been stalwart in defending our faith, freedom, and families during this dark period of corruption in Canada.”

“God Bless you all!” he said.

Hillier last year had other COVID-related charges against him dropped, as reported by LifeSiteNews. Also, in January of 2023, Hillier had a COVID charge against him stayed by the courts.

COVID vaccine mandates split Canadian society. The mRNA shots themselves, approved for use in Canada, have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

Hillier was booted from the Ontario Progressive Conservative (PC) by Premier Doug Ford in 2019, and for years sat as an independent for the riding of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston.

Share











