Former Pfizer exec estimates 20,000 to 60,000 deaths from COVID shot in Germany

Dr. Helmut Sterz, a virologist and former Pfizer toxicology chief, told Germany's COVID inquiry that estimated underreporting rates put the death toll from the jabs at up to 60,000 Germans.

(LifeSiteNews) — A former Pfizer executive has said that an estimated 20,000 to 60,000 people in Germany died from the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID shots.

Dr. Helmut Sterz is a veterinarian who holds a doctorate in virology and worked as a toxicologist in the pharmaceutical industry for many years, including as head of toxicology at Pfizer Europe.

During a statement before the German Parliament’s COVID-19 Inquiry Commission, Sterz said that up to 60,000 people in Germany may have died after receiving the Comirnaty vaccine, the trade name of Pfizer’s COVID jab. His estimate is based on around 2,000 reported suspected deaths following vaccination with Comirnaty. He argues that multiplying this by a factor of 30 is a realistic standard for accounting for underreporting of all medication side effects.

The former Pfizer executive told German news outlet NiUS: “It is generally accepted that the actual number of suspected deaths is far higher than the reported figures. The PEI [Paul Ehrlich Institute] receives voluntary reports, just as pharmacovigilance agencies in other countries do. It is generally assumed that only between 1 and 10 percent of actual vaccine side effects are reported. So one can multiply the number of reported cases by a factor of between 10 and 100.”

It is generally accepted that spontaneous reporting systems for medication side effects, such as VAERS in the U.S., capture only a fraction of the actual adverse reaction rate.

In a 2007 bulletin, the German Paul Ehrlich Institute (similar to the CDC in Germany) pointed out that “only about six percent of all ADRs (adverse drug reactions) and five to ten percent of serious ADRs” are reported.

The estimated number of deaths by the former Pfizer executive only refers to those who received the Comirnaty vaccine and not the COVID shots produced by other manufacturers, which means the actual number of people who died after taking the inoculations could be higher.

Sterz suggested that if people had known the number of potential deaths, they would have assessed whether or not to take the COVID shots much differently.

He told NiUS: “By the way, what would have happened if people willing to get vaccinated – especially healthy young people – had been told that between 20,000 and 60,000 people in Germany would die from the vaccine because they had to be vaccinated against a man-made virus that causes the flu?”

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