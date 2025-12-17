Former Pfizer vice president: COVID shots were ‘designed to cause injury,’ reduce fertility

Dr. Michael Yeadon explained how the COVID injections’ lipid nanoparticles target ovaries and how top-down protocols such as opiates, ventilators, and Remdesivir ‘murdered’ patients.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory Dr. Michael Yeadon has released a statement testifying that, based on his extensive training and vast experience, one can know with certainty that the COVID-19 injections were intentionally “designed to cause injury.”

The expert in toxicology with more than 30 years experience in Big Pharma and and biotech highlighted three aspects of the “so-called vaccines” that are “axiomatically” known to cause injury or at least “to be risks” in a video statement released on Monday.

Citing first what he calls “the principle of tissue matching,” which most people are familiar with in regard to organ transplantation, he explained how the human immune system is designed to be “at peace” with everything it recognizes as “self” tissue belonging to the individual.

But by design, the COVID-19 shots contain a “gene sequence” that causes the cells to “manufacture a foreign protein.” In response, the immune system “goes to war and attacks and kills every cell that complies with that instruction” causing neurological and autoimmune diseases “where your body destroys itself.”

This was the product design of each of the manufacturers, including Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca.

Additionally he stated that the foreign protein produced by the gene sequence is a “spike protein” with which he was not familiar. But through research he discovered other similar proteins that were all “known to be toxins, neurotoxins, cardiotoxins and things that would prompt blood coagulation.”

Thus, “why would you encode in your helpful medicinal product something that when expressed in your body would harm you?” asked Yeadon, who also holds degrees in biochemistry and respiratory pharmacology.

“So I knew by the middle of 2020 these (so-called ‘vaccines’) were designed to cause injury. How much I didn’t know, I still don’t completely know, but this expert is telling you that they were designed to cause injury,” he affirmed.

Injections that ‘injure, kill and reduce fertility’

When discovering the third dangerous aspect of these injections around five years ago, Yeadon confessed that it made him cry.

In the Pfizer and Moderna products, the substance was “formulated,” or “surrounded and protected,” by “something called lipid nanoparticles,” which are “known to be toxic.”

Furthermore, they are known to concentrate their “payload” into “the organs inside your abdomen – what’s called visceral organs – and most prominently (the) liver and your ovaries.”

“So, ladies and gentlemen, the person who picks lipid nanoparticles to formulate these materials knew professionally that when it was injected into women and girls this material would travel around their body and concentrate in their reproductive organs,” the scientist explained.

“And then it would do those two things I just described: it would be expressed and your body would recognize it as foreign and kill those cells. It would, when expressed, cause toxicity directly to those cells,” Yeadon continued.

“And I ask you, ladies and gentlemen, what possible motivation could you have for doing that when you could have picked half a dozen other means of protecting the drug?” he inquired.

Recognizing that these three different aspects could not be mistakes, he concluded that someone with his expertise was directed to “design injections that will injure, kill, and reduce fertility in the people you give it to. And design it so that it won’t kill everybody, it won’t injure everybody, but if we give it to enough people over time it will lower the fertility and their health and reduce population.”

READ: ‘Toxic by design’: Researcher explains why US defense dept’s COVID vax operation shows intent to harm

“And this is what I have watched happen all around me for five years,” he lamented, recalling a petition he and a colleague filed with the European Medicines Agency in December of 2020 outlining these concerns and demanding immediate suspension of all COVID-19 shot studies in Europe.

The scientists did not receive a reply from the EMA, but the day following their going public with the petition, the British national shared that he was “removed from all social media” and then attacked by “the BBC, who started calling me a conspiracy theorist and a purveyor of misinformation.”

Yeadon also recalled a “woman’s hour” program on BBC Radio 4 that slandered him as a “misinformation spreader” hosting a guest from the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology who defended the injections, telling women to not listen to “this conspiracy theorist.” They assured them the shots were “safe and effective and essential to protect your health and that of your unborn child.”

“I can’t remember the name of this lady because they have scrubbed the interview,” he derided.

Patients in care homes and hospitals ‘murdered,’ doctors remain ‘culpable’

In his earlier comments, the former Pfizer executive expressed his judgement that “there was no pandemic” and “no new illness called COVID-19” but all of the normal human illnesses that people get” were misattributed to this supposed illness through incorrect diagnostic tests.

“Top-down medical protocols” implemented during 2020 imposed harmful treatments, especially against the elderly who were given opiates like morphine which depressed their breathing and took the lives of many,” the scientist explained.

“They were killed by their treatments. They never needed them. They were known to be inappropriate and contraindicated,” he said. “I’m afraid my conclusion is they were murdered,” with many doctors remaining “culpable,” Yeadon added.

He also explained how putting such patients on ventilators caused adult respiratory distress syndrome, bringing about many deaths due to progressing lung injury.

And, finally, he charged that the use of the dangerous drug Remdesivir killed many people, explaining how nurses nick-named it “Run-death-is-near” due to the fact that when it was given persistently, under the top-down protocols, it brings about this terrible outcome.

Yeadon ends by challenging his viewers that if they believe anything he has said, they have a duty to share it with others.

“If I’m wrong, the worst that’s going to happen is you’re going to get laughed at, which is no big deal,” he said. “But if I’m right, and you don’t say anything, you’re going to lose your freedom, and then you’re going to lose your life.”

