Former Pfizer VP: ‘The gloves are off,’ UK govt to inject all 12-15-year-olds without parental consent

‘KNOWING WHAT I KNOW FROM 40 years TRAINING & PRACTISE IN TOXICOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY & PHARMACOLOGY, to participate in this extraordinary abuse of innocent children in our care can be classified in no other way than MURDER.’

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

(LifeSiteNews) – Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, issued a warning to parents in the U.K. with school children between ages 12 and 15 years that the government is planning to inject experimental gene-based COVID-19 “vaccines” into them with or without parental consent, beginning next week.

Originally posted on a shared Telegram channel with Robin Monotti, Yeadon explained that children are not at any “measurable risk from SARS-CoV-2,” that there is “no benefit whatsoever” from these injections, that they are quite dangerous to young people, and are even proving to be ineffective against the virus.

Consequently, these shots only present serious risks, and no benefit, and “WILL ONLY RESULT IN PAIN, SUFFERING, LASTING INJURIES AND DEATH.”

With candor, he stated, “This extraordinary abuse of innocent children in our care can be classified in no other way than MURDER,” and he advised parents with kids in this age range to keep them home from school this fall “no matter what.”

Finally, he emphasized, COVID “has never been about a virus or public health. It’s wholly about control, totalitarian and irreversible control at that, and they’re nearly there.”

The full text of the message is below:

ALERT ALERT ALERT ALL PARENTS IN U.K. WITH CHILDREN AGED 12-15 years I’ve just been informed via someone senior in the vaccination authorities that they will begin VACCINATING ALL SCHOOL CHILDREN AGED 12 – 15 years old STARTING SEPTEMBER 6th 2021. WITH OR WITHOUT YOUR CONSENT. Children are at no measurable risk from SARS-CoV-2 & no previously healthy child has died in U.K. after infection. Not one. The vaccines are NOT SAFE. The USA reporting system VAERS is showing around 13,000 deaths in days to a few weeks after administration. A high % occur in the first 3 days. Around 70% of serious adverse events are thromboembolic in nature (blood clotting- or bleeding-related). We know why this is: all of the gene-based vaccines cause our bodies to manufacture the virus spike protein & that spike protein triggers blood coagulation. The next most common type of adverse events are neurological. Death rates per million vaccinations are running everywhere at around 60X more than any previous vaccine. Worse, thromboembolic events such as pulmonary embolisms, appear at over 400X the typical low rate after vaccination. These events are serious, occur at a hideously elevated level & are at least as common in young people as in elderly people. The tendency is that younger people are having MORE SEVERE adverse events than older people. There is literally no benefit whatsoever from this intervention. As stated, the children are unquestionably NOT AT RISK & vaccinating them WILL ONLY RESULT IN PAIN, SUFFERING, LASTING INJURIES AND DEATH. Children rarely even become symptomatic & are very poor transmitters of the virus. This isn’t theory. It’s been studied & it pretty much doesn’t happen that children bring the virus into the home. In a large study, on not one occasion was a child the ‘index case’ – the first infected person in a household. So if you’re told “it’s to protect vulnerable family members”, THAT IS A LIE. The information emerging over time from U.K. & Israel is now showing clearly that the vaccines DO NOT EVEN WORK WELL. If there’s any benefit, it wanes. Finally, the vaccines ARE NOT EVEN NECESSARY. There are good, safe & effective treatments. IF YOU PERMIT THIS TO GO AHEAD I GUARANTEE THIS: THERE WILL BE AVOIDABLE DEATHS OF PERFECTLY HEALTHY CHILDREN, and severe illnesses in ten times as many. And for no possible benefit. KNOWING WHAT I KNOW FROM 40 years TRAINING & PRACTISE IN TOXICOLOGY, BIOCHEMISTRY & PHARMACOLOGY, to participate in this extraordinary abuse of innocent children in our care can be classified in no other way than MURDER. It’s up to you. If I had a secondary school age child in U.K., I would not be returning them to school next month, no matter what. The state is going to vaccinate everyone. The gloves are off. This has never been about a virus or public health. It’s wholly about control, totalitarian & irreversible control at that, and they’re nearly there. PLEASE SHARE THIS INFORMATION WIDELY. With somber best wishes, Mike

RELATED:

160+ experts slam COVID vaccines as ‘unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe’ in powerful letter

EXCLUSIVE – Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to ur death.’

Former Pfizer VP: Vax passports may lead to ‘totalitarian control’ of ‘entire population forever’

Eminent doctor: COVID vaccine is ‘bioterrorism by injection’ and has likely caused at least 50K deaths in the US

18 Connecticut teens hospitalized for heart problems after COVID vaccines, White House says young people should still get the shots

Dad: My son’s school made him get a COVID vaccine, now he has a heart condition

Mother weeps as she tells senator how Pfizer shot left her daughter wheelchair-bound

Share