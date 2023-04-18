Former Planned Parenthood employee under investigation for child porn commits suicide

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (LifeSiteNews) – A former Planned Parenthood official committed suicide last week amid authorities closing in on him with a child pornography case.

The New Haven Register reported that Tim Yergeau, who was the director of strategic communications for Planned Parenthood of Southern New England until sometime before taking another job last August, was suspected of exchanging videos of child sex abuse with individuals in the Middle East.

On April 6, police went to his apartment building to execute a search warrant, but due to an error that is currently under investigation, they went to the wrong apartment number and broke down the door of a female neighbor, whom they handcuffed against a wall before realizing their mistake.

Police then went to the correct apartment, where Yergeau was present, and left with “large amounts of evidence,” according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. Yergeau killed himself in his apartment five days later. The investigation will continue, as police say there may be links to other individuals.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England has yet to comment on the story.

While this story on the surface is little more than an embarrassing association for Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion chain has its own troubled history with sexual violence against the young, as does the abortion industry more generally.

The pro-life group Live Action, for instance, has extensively documented Planned Parenthood officials across the United States neglecting to report signs of child sex crimes. In addition to highlighting documented cases of actual victims and undercover video capturing Planned Parenthood workers’ disinterest in apparent child rape and sex trafficking, its “Aiding Abusers” series also features the firsthand accounts of former insiders describing a culture of indifference within the organization.

Ex-Planned Parenthood employee Catherine Adair quotes former colleagues as dismissing her appeals to report apparent abusers bringing in their victims for abortions by saying, “She’s better off with the abortions,” while former HIV health educator and Title X training manager Monica Cline recalls being laughed at upon broaching the subject. “Honey, if she’s not having sex with this man this week she’ll have another one next week,” Cline recalls dismissive abortion workers saying.

In December 2022, Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an administrative action against abortionist Dr. Caitlin Bernard for taking a 10-year-old raped girl from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion, generating a story that was used as a cudgel against Ohio’s heartbeat abortion law while allegedly neglecting to report the child’s rape, apparently by her mother’s illegal immigrant boyfriend.

