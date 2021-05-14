Former Planned Parenthood head hints at urgent need for COVID-19 vaccine passports

May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The former president of Planned Parenthood yesterday alluded to an urgent need for vaccine passports now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new guidance saying those who have received the COVID-19 vaccination can ditch their masks.

During an MSNBC panel discussion and in a later tweet, Dr. Leana Wen said that the CDC’s relaxation of masking policies for those who are vaccinated “only works if there’s a way to check vaccination status.”

“I am shocked by the CDC’s abrupt reversal of their guidelines for vaccinated people,” she wrote in her tweet. “While I agree that vaccinated can choose what they want to do, this only works if there’s a way to check vaccination status.”

“Otherwise, what’s to stop the unvaccinated from endangering everyone?” she asked, directly contradicting Dr. Anthony Fauci’s nearly simultaneous statement to NBC News’ Lester Holt that vaccinated people should have “no concern at all” about contact with non-vaccinated people.

‘Shocked’

“I do think that we need to send a very clear message that ‘vaccination is your ticket back to pre-pandemic life,’” allowed Wen on MSNBC. “But frankly I was shocked by the announcement. I think they went from one extreme to another, and the major step that’s missing here is: ‘How do we know that people are telling the truth [about vaccine status]?’”

Wen brought up a hypothetical future trip to the grocery store, and wondered how unmasked patrons could be certain that everyone in the store not wearing a mask has had the COVID-19 shot.

“Who is going to be checking to see if others are also vaccinated?” she asked.

“So what does that mean if I’m bringing my son, my four-year-old who is not fully vaccinated,” she wondered. “Now he’s going to be in a grocery store potentially exposed to people who are not vaccinated who could be of danger to him.”

Wen admits she is ‘befuddled’

The former Planned Parenthood hancho admitted to being “befuddled.”

“And so I guess I’m kind of befuddled as to where this guidance came from,” said Wen. “I think there are a lot of steps that were missing. I was expecting to hear something about outdoor mask guidance today, and also I was expecting to hear, ‘If fully vaccinated people are around others who are known to be fully vaccinated, they can fully let down their guard.’”

“I wasn’t expecting to hear, essentially, that indoor mask mandates can all go, because that’s what the CDC is saying. They’re saying, ‘We don’t need indoor mask mandates anymore,” she concluded.

