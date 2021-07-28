Former Planned Parenthood president was told to say ‘abortion’ in every interview

July 28, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Former Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen revealed that she was taught to say the word “abortion” at every opportunity.

In 2018, Dr. Leana Wen left her position as Baltimore’s health commissioner to become the president of Planned Parenthood — the first physician to lead the organization. Immediately after beginning her work at the helm of the abortion giant, Wen spoke on ABC’s “The View” to discuss her vision for the organization.

According to the Insider, instead of providing a constant focus on abortion, she focused on healthcare, advising women to receive important screenings, and highlighting that medications shouldn’t necessarily be political.

After her television appearance, Wen revealed, Planned Parenthood staffers were not pleased that she had failed to mention the word “abortion.” She explained that after the interview, a board member texted her, saying, “Next time, make sure you talk about abortion.”

“You need to talk about abortion at every media interview,” a national staffer told her. “You’re the president of Planned Parenthood. People expect that from you.”

“Not saying ‘abortion’ sounds as if you’re ashamed of it,” another told Wen.

In her new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health,” she disclosed the pressure exerted on her by Planned Parenthood, which ultimately led to her departure eight months later.

While Wen supports abortion, she believed Planned Parenthood should highlight its other services, including birth control and sex education. Wen explained that “pro-abortion” language could estrange women whose decision to terminate their children’s lives was difficult.

However, other Planned Parenthood members saw her focus as attempting to “cover up” abortion. They maintained that Wen’s acknowledgement that some women have difficult abortions was “dramatic.”

They alleged that most abortions were simple and safe, despite stories of women being rushed to hospitals after botched abortions.

Wen revealed that one colleague told her, “If we don’t talk about abortion openly, loudly, and proudly, as a positive moral good, then we are further stigmatizing it and the people who need it.”

However, Wen explained that she was eventually faced with the decision to “change or leave,” as Planned Parenthood wanted to intensify its pro-abortion propaganda. She was voted out by the board before her lawyers agreed on a departure statement.

“I am leaving because the new Board Chairs and I have philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood,” she said in a statement released on Twitter at the time.

Despite being ousted from her position, Wen said she has “deep empathy” and “profound appreciation” for Planned Parenthood staffers.

Planned Parenthood’s most recent annual report shows the abortion giant killed at least 354,871 babies from 2018 to 2019, while receiving over $618 million dollars in taxpayers’ money.