Former police detective claims half of SIDS cases occurred within 48 hours after vaccination

Other detectives and prosecutors have noted the same trend in infant deaths, and research appears to support their observations.

(LifeSiteNews) — A former police detective in a major U.S. city revealed staggering percentages of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) occurred within 48 hours to a week after inoculating babies, suggesting that the leading cause of SIDS is child vaccination.

During a recent interview with Vaccine Safety Research Foundation founder Steve Kirsch, Jennifer — who used to work with the child abuse division of an undisclosed police department — shared her knowledge of the link between SIDS and vaccines.

“If I were to put a number on it, I would say about 50 percent of what we saw was within 48 hours of vaccination,” she said. Her testimony was based on her work over a seven-year period, during which there were at least 250 cases of SIDS in her city of more than 300,000 residents. Additionally, “about 70 percent” of SIDS deaths occurred within a week of taking a vaccine.

While Jennifer and her husband experienced firsthand the link between child vaccines and infant deaths, she told Kirsch that they were also “shopping for pediatricians” to take care of their own children’s health needs. One doctor confirmed some alarming realities that they had already suspected.

“I went into his office to interview him … and my husband and I both shared with him all the things we were seeing and he didn’t even change expressions, like, ‘I’m not shocked at all and you have very valid reasons for not wanting to do this with your kids and I support whatever decision you make,’” Jennifer said. “It was interesting to me that he was honest.”

“Another thing he said to me is that the American Academy of Pediatrics actually trains them to talk to parents so that they don’t start questioning vaccination … He started so many sentences with ‘according to the AAP, I’m not supposed to say this, but I don’t lie to my patients.’”

Similarly, Jennifer shared how her husband once attended a conference with fellow detectives and prosecutors who worked on SIDS and other related cases where the official narrative downplayed the connection with vaccines and attendees affirmed the suspicion among themselves.

“The central theme was that almost no death is a SIDS death,” she explained. “That was fully admitted and that’s what the presenters reiterated throughout this [three-day] conference [in St. Louis].”

“Never did the presenters say it was vaccines. But detectives throughout the various agencies that came there for the training would have their side conversations, and all of the detectives would say, ‘Yeah, we always see it after vaccinations, too.’ So, it’s kind of a common thing for detectives who investigate SIDS deaths to know, at least, SIDS is kind of a false diagnosis.”

She also shared her opinion that “about 85 percent of the time, [SIDS is] vaccine related.” When Kirsch asked if the medical community views this issue as the benefits (children being protected from diseases such as meningitis and polio through vaccination) outweigh the cost (a considerable amount of babies dying from the shots), hoping that “the parents don’t compare notes,” Jennifer said, “That’s how it’s done.”

The former detective, who has kept her last name private for nearly 20 years due to concerns that her family may be harmed by backlash, noted that the link may never be admitted publicly by the medical community because if it were “that shuts down an entire industry” of profits through vaccinations.

She also said that when an infant dies within 48 hours of receiving a vaccine, that detail “never goes on the autopsy report,” whereas other factors such as “a round of antibiotics … would 100 percent be” included.

Research supports the link between SIDS and vaccines

In a Substack article, Kirsch highlighted peer-reviewed research that corroborates Jennifer’s testimony about significant numbers of SIDS cases being caused by child vaccines. One analysis from Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) data from 1990 to 2019 showed that “of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75% occurred within seven days.”

Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitted in another analysis of data from 1997 to 2013 that “for child death reports, 79.4% received [more than] one vaccine on the same day.”

Kirsch also noted that Jennifer is not the first member of law enforcement to investigate and dare to publicize the connection between SIDS and vaccination of either the children or mothers, such as Ottawa constable Helen Grus, who is currently facing charges of misconduct for doing just that related to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“The childhood vaccines are causing most of the SIDS deaths,” Kirsch wrote. “It will take decades for the medical community to acknowledge this. But the evidence is now in plain sight. The statistics don’t lie.”

He added that he is “working with the police department to release the actual statistics for all to see” with the goal of “publish[ing] a paper in the peer-reviewed medical literature.”

