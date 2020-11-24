News

Dem ex-congressman: People should receive vaccine to qualify for next corona stimulus

Former Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. John Delaney suggested the government pay people $1,500 to receive a coronavirus vaccine.
Tue Nov 24, 2020 - 12:35 pm EST
By Mary Werbaneth
November 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews Democrat John Delaney, former 2020 presidential candidate and United States Representative for Maryland’s 6th congressional district from 2013-2019, recently suggested that future coronavirus relief checks to Americans be conditioned on them receiving a vaccine. 

Delaney also tweeted last week: 

Delaney co-sponsored a bill back in 2017 called “Recognizing the importance of vaccinations and immunizations in the United States,” which claimed “that vaccines are both effective and safe, and the dissemination of unfounded, and debunked, theories about the dangers of vaccinations pose a great risk to public health.” 

Often mistakenly described as a moderate, Delaney has received a 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign, a pro-LGBTQ+ advocacy and lobbying group. His wife, April, is the Washington, D.C. director of Common Sense Mediaa non-profit media resource for youth founded by James P. Steyer that promotes “must-see TV shows (and stars) [that] celebrate diversity and highlight the LGBTQ+ community in positive, relatable ways.” Both the Human Rights Campaign and Common Sense Media were recipients of $20,000 grants as part of the “20 Days of Kindness” campaign led by actress Melissa McCarthy. The campaign also donated to Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion chain. 

