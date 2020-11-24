Dem ex-congressman: People should receive vaccine to qualify for next corona stimulus

November 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat John Delaney, former 2020 presidential candidate and United States Representative for Maryland’s 6th congressional district from 2013-2019, recently suggested that future coronavirus relief checks to Americans be conditioned on them receiving a vaccine.

Pay everyone $1500 to get vaccine



It is a stimulus check & big vaccine incentive rolled into one



Result: more people get vaccine, it saves lives, helps people financially, and the $400 B pays for itself w/ economic boost from ending pandemic



RT if you agree #vaccinestimulus — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) November 20, 2020

Delaney also tweeted last week:

The ONLY way to ultimately beat COVID is for a significant majority of the country to get the vaccine. Everything else is just a band aid.



Pay people to get the vaccine. It will save lives and pay for itself quickly. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) November 20, 2020

Delaney co-sponsored a bill back in 2017 called “Recognizing the importance of vaccinations and immunizations in the United States,” which claimed “that vaccines are both effective and safe, and the dissemination of unfounded, and debunked, theories about the dangers of vaccinations pose a great risk to public health.”

The #vaccinestimulus is getting real traction - see the oped from the Washington Post



Pay everyone $1500 to take the vaccine. It's a stimulus and vaccine incentive rolled together. Will help people, accelerate vaccine uptake and save lives

https://t.co/q3gfHXdBV6 — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) November 24, 2020

Often mistakenly described as a moderate, Delaney has received a 100% rating from the Human Rights Campaign, a pro-LGBTQ+ advocacy and lobbying group. His wife, April, is the Washington, D.C. director of Common Sense Media, a non-profit media resource for youth founded by James P. Steyer that promotes “must-see TV shows (and stars) [that] celebrate diversity and highlight the LGBTQ+ community in positive, relatable ways.” Both the Human Rights Campaign and Common Sense Media were recipients of $20,000 grants as part of the “20 Days of Kindness” campaign led by actress Melissa McCarthy. The campaign also donated to Planned Parenthood, America’s largest abortion chain.

