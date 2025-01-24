Former RFK Jr. running mate warns about mRNA shots, ‘extinction level event’ with AI

Nicole Shanahan told Megyn Kelly that '(w)hat we need for the mRNA platform right now is a moratorium. It's not ready for human use.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s former running mate joined in the chorus of voices expressing grave concerns with personalized mRNA shots to combat cancer after the untested treatment was promoted by tech billionaire Larry Ellison at the White House this week.

“What we need for the mRNA platform right now is a moratorium. It’s not ready for human use,” Nicole Shanahan told Megyn Kelly on her podcast this week.

Nicole Shanahan warns of an “extinction” level risk if AI-developed mRNA vaccines are rushed into use. “What we need for the mRNA platform right now is a moratorium. It’s not ready for human use.” “It delivers an inconsistent result in individuals.” “In order for our… pic.twitter.com/EBU7Utovuc — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) January 22, 2025



Shanahan and Kelly were discussing remarks made by Ellison, the chief technology officer at software giant Oracle. He was at the White House touting a controversial new project backed by the Trump administration called Project Stargate. The initiative will invest a reported $500 billion into technology and artificial intelligence.

With Trump standing to his side, Ellison had commented that “you can do early cancer detection with a blood test, and using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. You can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically, again using AI, in about 48 hours.”

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison wants to cure your cancer! Somehow we’ve gone from mRNA vaccines created in giant vats of E.Coli bacteria that give you cardiac arrests, clots & Turbo Cancer to “AI creating mRNA Vaccines in 48 hours” that will cure your Turbo Cancer! 🤔 I honestly… pic.twitter.com/IECNYnABUB — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) January 22, 2025



Ellison’s remarks were nearly universally criticized on social media. Several observers, including generally pro-Trump voices, expressed alarm at the proposal, finding it reminiscent of the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Two of the three COVID shots authorized for use in the U.S. under Warp Speed were also mRNA-based.

Dr. Robert Malone, who pioneered mRNA technology decades ago, issued a warning about Ellison’s proposal, stating that he has “no understanding of cancer immunology.”

These people have no idea how complicated the immune system is. And they have no understanding of the difficulties facing predictive computational immunology. And they have no understanding of cancer immunology. This is marketing propaganda and hype. https://t.co/hdMsM6bksv — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) January 22, 2025



Shanahan further explained to Kelly, who herself was injured by the COVID shot, that “AI is a computer system. Human health is not.” She then stated that mRNA shots deliver “an inconsistent result in individuals,” pointing to the various reactions people have had to the COVID jab.

To Shanahan’s point, coroners and funeral directors have admitted that there has been an unusual uptick in blood clots found in deceased persons in recent years, with some of them saying that the COVID shot is possibly at fault. What’s more, so-called “turbo cancers” have emerged as well, with Dr. Peter McCullough arguing that they may be the result of the jab.

Without specifying what she was referring to, Shanahan further warned that certain ideas raised at the White House press conference could result in societal collapse.

“There’s so many that could have been shared in yesterday’s conference that are really excellent uses of AI,” she said. “I heard a few that were kind of out there and if deployed too quickly could lead to an extinction event.”

That comment caused Kelly to exclaim, “whoa!”

Shanahan’s cryptic remarks are not the first time she has raised the specter of technology harming human beings. During a talk she gave at a Turning Point USA event in December, Shanahan suggested that corporate and governmental forces are using wireless technologies for nefarious ends.

“People called me a conspiracy theorist for pointing out that the electric field we inhabit on Earth is being polluted through the use of unmitigated wireless products,” she said. “Well, here’s the truth – this is a real truth, and I’m from Silicon Valley, so I’m filling you in on a secret – these technologies can be made safe, but Big Tech is in bed with Big Pharma.”

Implying that human beings are unknowingly being poisoned, Shanahan then said that “we are an electrochemical species, and we are indeed short-circuiting at a cellular level — young people falling over on stage, which we are seeing time and time again on social media, video after video, of a newscaster or a young person literally speaking on stage and falling over.”

“This is not normal,” she stated. “There’s something biological happening … we are being polluted both electrically and chemically on a daily basis.”

Worry has set in among some medical freedom activists regarding Trump’s second term and not simply because of Ellison’s remarks Wednesday. Tech oligarch Bill Gates said that during his recent meeting with Trump, the president-elect was “pretty excited” about the idea of fast-tracking a “vaccine” for HIV, akin to the way COVID shot was accelerated during Operation Warp Speed.

NEW – Bill Gates is “impressed” and “excited” after meeting with Trump: “he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up. “pic.twitter.com/pf9H94gJ3u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2025



At the same time, many are hopeful that with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services he will ensure that dangerous and untested medical treatments will not be approved for human use.

