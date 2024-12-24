Former RFK Jr running mate warns Big Tech is using wireless technology to damage people’s health

Former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan warned at last week’s AmericaFest conference that Big Tech and other powerful forces are using ‘wireless products’ to ‘pollute’ people chemically and electrically.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Robert F. Kennedy Jr. vice presidential running mate Nicole Shanahan issued a cryptic warning to attendees at last week’s AmericaFest conference in Arizona.

During her talk at the Turning Point USA-organized event, Shanahan seemed to suggest powerful forces are using wireless technologies for nefarious ends.

“People called me a conspiracy theorist for pointing out that the electric field we inhabit on Earth is being polluted through the use of unmitigated wireless products,” she said. “Well, here’s the truth – this is a real truth, and I’m from Silicon Valley, so I’m filling you in on a secret – these technologies can be made safe, but Big Tech is in bed with Big Pharma.”

Implying that human being are unknowingly being poisoned, Shanahan then said: “we are an electrochemical species, and we are indeed short-circuiting at a cellular level — young people falling over on stage, which we are seeing time and time again on social media, video after video, of a newscaster or a young person literally speaking on stage and falling over.”

“This is not normal. It’s not normal,” she then declared. “There’s something biological happening … we are being polluted both electrically and chemically on a daily basis.”

Shanahan’s profile has grown since being tapped by RFK Jr. to be his running mate this summer. A former tech industry executive who was once married to Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Shanahan, 39, reportedly has over $1 billion. She has spent the last several months pushing for reforms in the agricultural industry and advocating for politics aimed at preventing childhood illnesses since Kennedy dropped out of the race.

“The American farmer is the only doctor you need,” she told Catholic journalist Jack Posobiec at the event.

Shanahan’s remarks will no doubt be seen as a warning about the use of electromagnetic frequencies, cell phones, Wi-Fi routers, 5G and other wireless technologies.

In 2021, two Capuchin friars in Villié Morgon, France were arrested after attempting to set fire to two 5G antennas. They later said they acted to protect the population from the harmful effects of 5G, which some research has shown is detrimental to the human body. Other voices argue it is being used by the government to spy on Americans.

A 2023 study out of Sweden showed that a previously healthy woman developed symptoms of “microwave syndrome” shortly after a 5G cell tower was installed 60 meters – nearly 200 feet – from her apartment.

“Our children have become slaves to the system that looks at them in dollars and not the divine souls that they are,” Shanahan also said during her speech.

