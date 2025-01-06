Former Trudeau adviser appears to praise Cybertruck explosion outside Trump hotel: ‘Photo of the year’

Gerald Butts, a close friend of the prime minister who resigned as an adviser in 2019 during a scandal, has made other controversial statements.

(LifeSiteNews) – Gerald Butts, a former top adviser and close friend to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appears to have celebrated a photo of the Tesla Cybertruck explosion aftermath outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas after suggesting it should get a “photo of the year” award.

In a LinkedIn post last week, Butts wrote as a caption for the exploded, burning Cybertruck, “It’s early but photo of the year may have just settled.”

On New Year’s Day, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, in an incident that killed the driver, the main suspect now identified as Matthew Livelsberger, a U.S. special forces veteran. Seven bystanders were injured.

“(F)ireworks-style mortars, gasoline cans and camping fuel canisters (were found) in the back of the truck,” according to ABC News.

Butts is a close friend of Trudeau and used to work as an adviser to him but resigned in 2019 during the government’s SNC Lavalin scandal. In 2021, Butts was called out for saying the recent rash of arson and vandalism attacks on mostly Catholic churches is “understandable.”

Musk, the Tesla co-founder and President-elect Donald Trump supporter, said an investigation said the explosion was not caused by the Cybertruck’s battery, and that authorities believe the attack was likely intentional.

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards,” Musk said in a separate post about the incident.

Musk, who holds Canadian citizenship alongside his U.S. and native South African citizenship, recently blasted Trudeau as a “tool” who will not be in “power much longer.”

He has a history of going after Trudeau. As reported by LifeSiteNews, he predicted last month that Trudeau would be “gone” in the 2025 election.

He was recently tasked by Trump to lead the forthcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with the help of businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Musk also remarked that it is “insane” that the Trudeau government’s proposed “Online Harms” bill would target internet speech retroactively if it becomes law.

As for Trump, he recently took a shot a Trudeau after the PM flew to Mar-a-Lago for an impromptu visit, joking that he was looking forward to seeing the “Governor again soon so that we may continue our in depth talks on Tariffs and Trade, the results of which will be truly spectacular for all!”

Trudeau announced this morning that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen. He then was granted approval by Governor General Mary Simon to prorogue parliament until March 24.

