Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter dies at age 100

The 39th president was a devoted Democrat and Baptist, Roe v. Wade and LGBT 'marriage' supporter, and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

(LifeSiteNews) – Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter died at age 100 on Sunday, December 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia. The nation’s 39th president occupied the Oval Office for a single term from 1977 to 1981.

Carter was elected president in 1976 after a period of disillusionment with government following a decade rocked by the nation’s questionable involvement in the Vietnam War, campus and racial unrest, growing environmental concerns, and the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of Richard Nixon.

A Democrat who served as Georgia’s governor from 1971 to 1975, Carter was viewed as a consummate Washington outsider, a devout Baptist and a peanut farmer who offered a welcome respite for many voters who had grown weary of the dark side of politics and the massive cultural upheaval of the 1960s and 1970s.

Carter won the presidency from Republican Gerald R. Ford, who had assumed office after Nixon’s early departure.

During Carter’s tenure in the White House, he worked for the cause of global peace, most notably through the 1978 Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel. Carter was also a champion of human rights around the world.

Carter maintained that he personally opposed abortion and was a strong supporter of the Hyde Amendment that prohibited the federal government from funding elective abortions but stated that he accepted Roe v. Wade and did not think that the ruling should be reversed. His legacy organization, The Carter Center, decried the overturning of Roe v. Wade, saying that it “puts women’s health at risk by denying them the right to make their own health-care decisions.”

Carter was also a staunch supporter of homosexual “marriage,” blasphemously declaring in 2015 that he thought “Jesus would approve” of the practice. “I don’t see that gay marriage damages anyone else,” he told HuffPost Live at the time, disregarding the astronomically higher rates of HIV, anal cancer, and other sexual diseases among homosexual males. Sacred Scripture clearly and strongly condemns homosexuality.

The U.S. economy entered a period of malaise during his administration that was characterized by runaway inflation and sky-high interest rates exacerbated by an energy crisis.

During the final 14 months of his presidency, Carter negotiated unsuccessfully for the return of the U.S. Embassy staff members in Tehran who were being held hostage after the seizure of the embassy by fundamentalist Islamists who had waged a revolution, overthrowing the rule of the Shah of Iran.

The drama in Tehran dominated U.S. television news and national headlines daily for the final year of Carter’s presidency, contributing to his 1980 landslide loss to Republican Ronald Reagan. The hostages were released from captivity as Reagan assumed office.

James Earl Carter was born on October 1, 1924, and raised in Plains, Georgia, where his family operated a peanut farm. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland in 1946 and served as a Naval officer until 1953, earning the American Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, China Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

In 2002, Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

He married wife Rosalynn shortly after his graduation from the Naval Academy, and the two had three sons: John William (Jack), James Earl III (Chip), Donnel Jeffrey (Jeff), a daughter, Amy Lynn, and 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In recent decades, Jimmy and Rosalynn were well known for their humanitarian advocacy and hands-on involvement with Habitat for Humanity. The former president was often pictured in overalls or wearing a tool belt, hammer or saw in hand.

Wife Rosalynn died in November 2023. The two had celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary in July.

President Carter had been receiving at-home hospice care over the last few years.

Having lived until age 100, Jimmy Carter has the distinction of having been the longest-living U.S. president.

