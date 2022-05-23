Former VP of Pfizer: COVID jab manufacturers ‘should be immediately indicted for fraud’

Speaking on behalf of 17,000 colleagues, Yeadon called for the indictments of Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca, ‘and their enablers.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Pfizer Vice President & Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory Dr. Michael Yeadon recently stated that due to the known deficiencies of COVID-19 vaccines, indications of deception in their clinical trials, and the resulting deaths of thousands of people, the manufacturers of these products “should be immediately indicted for fraud.”

Yeadon was speaking on behalf of 17,000 of his colleagues who participated in the Global COVID Summit at an accompanying press conference held on May 11. The Summit participants from all over the world reached a consensus on 10 brief principles, each of which was expanded upon by a representative.

The British national, who has been sounding alarms over the last two years regarding “lies” being told to the public by health officials, explained principle #9, reading the following: “We declare that Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech, Janssen, Astra Zeneca, and their enablers, withheld and willfully omitted safety and effectiveness information from patients and physicians, and should be immediately indicted for fraud.”

Focusing first on the death tolls resulting from these injections, Yeadon said, “We know that shortly after administration of these products thousands of people have died. And although correlation isn’t causation, reasonable criteria have been applied to examine the relationship between injections and the events and it is absolutely clear–cut that these [shots] are the cause of death.”

RELATED: Dr. Robert Malone leads thousands of scientists in calling for a total end to ‘orchestrated’ COVID crisis

Yeadon went on to assert that not only were the injections dangerous, but their manufacturers knew this to be the case, stating that “the design of these products was knowingly deficient in a number of ways.”

This included the fact that they cause the production of the “toxic virus spike protein” in the body. Yet, though the manufacturers advised that this toxin “would stay in the injection site, they distribute widely around the body. There was no built-in limit to the amounts of toxic spike proteins that can be made, or for how long it is made, and that’s the cause of the toxicity,” Yeadon said.

Having spent over 30 years leading new medicines research in some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, Yeadon referenced reports from last November providing evidence that clinical trials employed “questionable practices all around.”

“For example, several of the studies were clearly unblinded while they were ongoing, contrary to best practice. And also, in a number of cases, subjects were removed from the database prior to statistical analysis in a way that is suggestive of fraud,” he said.

Furthermore, “we were given blanket assurances time and again by all of the companies about the benign safety profile of their products. Even as products rolled out in the earliest weeks, they must have known this was not true.”

“To add insult to injury, it appears that these products provide little or no protection from the virus they sought to protect us from,” Yeadon observed.

As an expert in toxicology, the British scientist assessed that these experimental gene-based COVID vaccines are “hugely compromised by omissions of standard safety studies,” including those that examine distribution of the vaccine and spike proteins around the body.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stop Tedros' WHO Pandemic Treaty Show Petition Text 79898 have signed the petition. Let's get to 80000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The WHO Pandemic Treaty looks set to be one of the biggest power-grabs in living memory, with unelected globalists seeking the power to declare pandemics, and then control your country's response. But it's not too late to do something about it. SIGN and SHARE this special petition telling Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the WHO will never usurp your nation's sovereignty. The past two years have been rife with infringements on personal liberties and civil rights by national governments, but now the World Health Organization is seeking to appropriate those same abusive powers to itself at a global level. 194 member states representing 99% of the world's population are expected to sign pandemic treaties with the WHO that would allow Tedros, or any future Director General, to dictate exactly how your nation would respond to a new disease outbreak which they consider a pandemic. This attack on national sovereignty will come as no surprise to those who for years have listened to elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates discussing their vision for the centralization of power into globalist organizations like the World Economic Forum (WEF), the WHO and the rest of the United Nations. SIGN this petition against the WHO's Pandemic Treaty, before it's too late. Ludicrously, 20 world leaders calling for the treaty, including Tedros, Boris Johnson and Emmanuel Macron, compared the post-Covid world to the post-WWII period, saying similar co-operation is now needed to "dispel the temptations of isolationism and nationalism, and to address the challenges that could only be achieved together in the spirit of solidarity and co-operation - namely peace, prosperity, health and security." Australian PM Scott Morrison is the latest leader to express support for a “pandemic treaty”. The stated intention of the WHO is to “kickstart a global process to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.” The wheels are already in motion, with the Biden administration officially proposing the initial steps towards handing global pandemic control to the WHO. Biden's representatives have submitted amendments to the WHO's International Health Regulations (IHR), which would give the Director General the right to declare health emergencies in any nation, even when disputed by the country in question. These amendments, which would be legally binding under international law, will be voted on by the World Health Assembly (the governing body of the WHO) at a special convention running from May 22-28 and set the stage for a fully-fledged pandemic treaty to be passed. SIGN and SHARE the petition telling the WHO that you won't accept any pandemic treaty The ball has been rolling since the last World Health Assembly meeting in December, where the United States launched negotiations "on a new international health instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response," a U.S. statement read. "This momentous step represents our collective responsibility to work together to advance health security and to make the global health system stronger and more responsive. "We look forward to broad and deep negotiations using a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach that will strengthen the international legal framework for public health/pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and enable us to address issues of equity, accountability, and multisectoral collaboration evident in the COVID-19 pandemic. "We know it will take all of us working together across governments, private sector, philanthropy, academia, and civil society to make rapid progress towards a long-term solution for these complex problems," the U.S. statement added. SIGN the petition today to show the WHO that you won't accept this attack on national sovereignty. These are precarious times in which freedom and self-determination must be defended from those who would ride rough-shod over your civil rights. We do not want to go back to global lockdowns, vaccine mandates and propoganda. Sign the petition - speak up now! For More Information: Biden hands over American sovereignty with proposed WHO treaty - LifeSiteNews Pandemic Treaty is a backdoor to global governance - LifeSiteNews Dr. Robert Malone on the WHO's power-grab - LifeSiteNews **Photo: YouTube Screenshot** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“They have not conducted complete reproductive toxicology without which [the injections] should never be given to pregnant women,” he said.

Arguing that the imposition of such dangers on massive populations was actually intentional on the part of these corporations, Dr. Yeadon concluded saying “they cannot claim lack of anticipatory knowledge, because the companies and the FDA knew the products of this type will produce many toxicities.”

RELATED: Documents show Pfizer , FDA ‘spun’ the vax data despite knowing natural immunity was highly effective

Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist who runs a diagnostics lab, expanded upon these observations, reading and further addressing principle #10: “We declare government and medical agencies must be held accountable.”

“Emergency use of damaging, now proven dangerous, lipid nanoparticle gene modified shots, must be stopped,” the Idaho physician said. “We know these lipid nanoparticles go everywhere [in the body].”

“These go to the brain, they go to the spleen they go bone marrow, they go to the liver, they go to the reproductive organs,” he explained.

“Government and pharmaceutical corruption have pushed these on us like never before and we’ve never used these modes of experiment on humanity of before.”

“Each of these agencies and these companies should be independently scrutinized and held accountable for the damage that they have caused to humanity,” Cole said.

The Global COVID Summit’s brief, comprehensive, and candid declaration addressed other topics as well, including the necessity to restore the sacredness of the doctor-patient relationship, including the right of doctors to provide life-saving medical treatment, the necessity of care and concern for the vaccine-injured, the end of all mandates, including mask mandates, ensuring informed consent, and condemning violations of the Bill of Rights, particularly the right to free speech for medical professionals and citizens.

RELATED:

Dr. McCullough: ‘Medical crisis’ is being exploited to push global government

EXCLUSIVE – Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Pfizer research contractor falsified data in COVID vax trials, whistleblower tells medical journal

Idaho doctor reports a ‘20 times increase’ of cancer in vaccinated patients

Lab founder shows damage COVID jab’s spike protein inflicts on vital organs

Share











