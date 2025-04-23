Former WEF insider accuses Mark Carney of using fear tactics to usher globalism into Canada

Former WEF member Desiree Fixler is warning Canadians that Mark Carney is using fear to manipulate citizens to gain power and that his ideas will destroy the economy.

(LifeSiteNews) — World Economic Forum banker turned whistleblower Desiree Fixler is warning that Mark Carney is using fear tactics to gain control over Canada and usher in globalism.

In an April 12 interview with Canadian YouTuber Jasmin Laine, Fixler – who served as a member of the WEF’s Global Future Council on Responsible Investing – warned that Carney seeks to send Canada down a path of totalitarianism and economic decline.

‘Fear wins votes’

In the interview, Fixler said that Carney’s tactic involves amplifying or fear-mongering manufactured crises, like the claim that “there is a climate catastrophe,” not because he wants to safeguard citizens, but because he wants to “win some votes” and expand his globalist vision.

Similarly, she argued that Carney uses potentially real crises, like the Canada-U.S. trade war, to explain the economic decline in Canada. This shift the blame from the Liberal policies of the past ten years to U.S. President Donald Trump and allows Carney to not just avoid responsibility for policies he supported being destructive, but also to position himself as the solution to the problem.

“The government has a lot of control in the media and so a message is being put out that there is this climate catastrophe and then lo and behold Mark Carney is there to say… ‘I can save everything,'” Fixler warned.

Carney is not working for Canadians

Since his appearance on the political stage, many have pointed out that Carney’s extensive work for the UN and WEF have made him more of a global player than an advocate for Canada, particularly regarding his advocacy for net-zero emissions.

At the same time, Carney argues that his globalist portfolio will benefit Canadians. Fixler, however, warned that Carney’s radical climate policies will send Canada down the same declining path as other European countries.

“You just look at the U.K., you just look at Germany, and you can see in particular Germany is likely going on its third year of a shrinking economy largely because of net zero,” Fixler explained, referring to the globalist policy of pursuing “net zero” carbon emissions.

Despite Canada’s vast natural resources, Carney has made it clear that, if elected, he will maintain the goal of eventually reaching “net zero.” Fixler also noted that Carney spearheads the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) which effectively “bullies the world into adopting net zero.”

While Carney has claimed that Canada will become an energy “powerhouse” thanks to a transition to clean energy, Fixler warned that “there is no way you’re going to do that if you have net zero.”

“If you’re aligned to net zero, if you have a ban on further fossil fuel drilling right, and further pipelines, there is no way,” Fixler said. “You’re going down one path, and that’s the path of unaffordable energy and that is a path of a shrinking economy.”

Fixler further argued that Carney is not only misleading Canadians but deliberately lying about the effects of a net-zero emissions scheme. She questioned how Canada’s economy could grow when the Liberals’ Bill C-69 is restricting the production of pipelines to carry Canadian oil and gas.

“These are national assets,” she said. “The people of Canada own it, and the people of Canada should decide whether or not they want access to affordable energy, and they want to grow their economy.”

Fixler referred to Carney’s scheme as “authoritarian government theft,” warning it will send Canada down the same economic decline as Europe.

“Europe and the UK is definitely moving in the wrong direction, and I firmly believe that Mark Carney will do the same for Canada,” she emphasized. “Not only will he further economic policies that shrink the economy, but he will move again to silence dissent and increase censorship.”

Fixler, who was herself a member of the WEF, revealed that globalists are indifferent to how their policies affect the common person.

As evidence for this, Fixler recalled a situation in which she brought up the increasing cost of living at a WEF meeting, which resulted in “someone firing right back at me and saying like, ‘Desiree, why do you care? You can afford that.'”

Fixler said that for Canada to stave off Carney’s vision, citizens just need to “revert back to common sense” and call out what is “dumb.”

