Formerly pro-life Catholic senator to vote ‘yes’ on Democrats’ radical abortion bill

Once pro-life Senator Bob Casey now supports abortion up to the moment of birth.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has officially moved away from his prior claims of being pro-life and has endorsed abortion through the moment of birth.

Casey, a professed Catholic and the son of pro-life former Pennsylvania Governor Bob Casey, said he “will again vote yes to advance debate on the Women’s Health Protection Act and I will support the bill if there is a vote on final passage in the future.”

“In light of the leaked Supreme Court decision draft overturning Roe v. Wade, and subsequent reports that Republicans in the U.S. House and Senate will introduce legislation to enact a nationwide six-week ban, the real question of the moment is: Do you support a categorical ban on abortion?” he said Tuesday, according to NBC News. “During my time in public office, I have never voted for — nor do I support — such a ban.”

The legislation would enshrine abortion as a federal right and would eliminate most state pro-life laws.

“The Women’s Health Protection Act would effectively ban all lifesaving, state protections for women considering abortion, and for our youngest pre-born children,” Americans United for Life president Catherine Glenn Foster wrote in an analysis.

She said those protections include “those upheld as constitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, for women considering abortion, for children before viability, and even for many late-term viable children.”

“These include protections for women and children from dangerous and painful late-term abortion, laws that prevent children from being eugenically aborted because they may have Down syndrome, and laws guaranteeing that children born alive during an abortion are provided basic medical care,” Foster stated. “Informed consent standards, gone. Health and safety standards, gone.”

The legislation failed to advance past a cloture vote on February 28, but Democrats plan to vote again on the bill today. Casey previously voted to advance the legislation but had not said if he would support it in a final vote.

The bill is still not likely to win the 60 votes necessary to end debate and move the legislation forward.

Casey’s father opposed abortion, and 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey Supreme Court decision that reaffirmed Roe v. Wade is named after him.

Senator Casey has a mixed-record on abortion. He voted for the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in 2019 but has supported sending taxpayer dollars to abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

Politico reported in 2018 that Casey “has become an increasingly reliable vote in support of abortion rights — scoring as high as 100 percent on NARAL Pro-Choice America’s vote tally in 2016 and 2017.”

