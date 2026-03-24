Fortune 500 companies are abandoning pro-LGBT ‘equality index’ as ‘cultural tide’ shifts: report

Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign has conducted its Corporate Equality Index which has strong-armed hundreds of Fortune 500 companies into compliance with pro-LGBT demands.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report shows how a powerful pro-LGBT Washington, D.C., lobbying organization that has long coerced many of the largest companies into violating children’s rights in the world is now beginning to lose its grip on Corporate America.

Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has conducted its Corporate Equality Index (CEI) which has had the net result of strong-arming hundreds of Fortune 500 companies into compliance with HRC’s outrageous pro-homosexual and transgender demands, forcing them to financially support ideologically-driven organizations that harm children.

The global children’s rights advocacy group, Them Before Us, has just released a full report documenting how the CEI harms children through the benefits it requires, the organizations it funds, and the family structures it promotes.

The report cites research on IVF, donor conception, surrogacy, same-sex “parenting,” cohabitation, and transgender interventions on minors. It also names the companies who have fallen under the spell of HRC, while offering a concrete alternative: a Children-First HR framework that actually serves families.

Last year, 1,571 companies were evaluated. A perfect score of 100 earns a company the “Equality 100 Award” and the supposed social credibility that comes with it. Likewise, a poor score risks boycotts, bad press, and damaged reputation.

“The CEI harms children in ways that go far beyond encouraging them to embrace identities which harm them internally. It also threatens their external well-being,” explains the report.

“Its HR (human resources) guidelines, employee benefits, and insurance coverage requirements elevate adults’ choices over children’s well-being,” according to the report. “Often, these ‘benefits’ violate a child’s right to his biological mother and father, setting them up for a life of struggle.”

The report continues:

Since its founding in 1980, the Human Rights Campaign has pushed an adult-centric agenda to the detriment of children. The organization’s mission includes mobilizing LGBTQ+ voters, advocating for “equity-based” policies and legislation, and “transforming the institutions and systems that shape our everyday lives by advancing LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices in schools, workplaces, hospitals, communities and beyond.” The HRC’s mission paints LGBTQ+ individuals as victims of discrimination and mistreatment: “HRC’s campaigns are focused on mobilizing those who envision a world strengthened by diversity, where our laws and society treat all people equally, including LGBTQ+ people and those who are multiply marginalized.”‘ Their international, national, and state influence is hard to overstate.

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Despite HRC’s claims of victimhood, children are the real victims in the battle for ever-increasing homosexual and transgender “rights” and privileges.

“However a child comes to be raised by a same-sex couple, parental separation is involved. The child has lost biological and social relations with at least one, if not both, parents,” the report explains. “Parents in a same-sex relationship knowingly inflict this mother or father loss on children.”

According to the American College of Pediatricians, children in same-sex homes are at increased risk for emotional, mental, and physical harm.

Studies have also found that “children raised in same-sex households are more likely to experience sexual confusion, experiment sexually, and adopt a same-sex identity, increasing their risk of anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the report explains.

HRC is losing its stranglehold on corporate America

Since 2024, however, companies have begun to drift away from participation in HRC’s CEI. The 2026 CEl saw a more than 60 percent participation drop from both Fortune 1000 companies and Fortune 500 companies, according to the Them Before Us report, which notes that “John Deere, Walmart, McDonald’s, IBM, and Meta have all pulled back from DEI commitments. The cultural tide is shifting because consumers pushed back, shareholders asked questions, and the truth got harder to ignore.”

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