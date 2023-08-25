Founder of pro-life charity works to rebuild parts of home state burned in Maui wildfires

Jason Jones and his Vulnerable People Project are on the ground caring for victims of the Hawaii wildfires. They are in desperate need of funds.

(LifeSiteNews) — The founder of an organization dedicated to caring for the vulnerable has returned home to help victims of the Hawaii wildfires.

Jason Jones, pro-life hero and founder of The Vulnerable People Project (VPP), a pro-life charity, is currently raising funds to rebuild his home state as he works on the ground to help victims devastated by wildfires in Maui and Lahaina.

“The only thing that I can compare it to is 911,” Jones said in a recent interview. He described gruesome videos of residents burning in the flames which engulfed Hawaii.

“I’ve never seen anything like what happened in Lahaina.”

Jones criticized the Biden administration for failing to provide sufficient help to the people of Maui and Lahaina. He also called out President Biden himself for having “no comment” when asked about the wildfires.

“He couldn’t even fake empathy,” Jones said. “He couldn’t even fake concern.”

Jones revealed that Lahaina was the “birthplace of Christianity in the Hawaiian islands” but that globalism is “trying to sweep it (the Hawaiian community) away.”

“I just pray that the community has deep enough roots, and I believe it does, that it’s not swept away,” he added. “I would like to see Lahaina rebuilt, rebuilt like the Lahaina that we knew and loved and all the families that are from there stay there and are not swept away.”

Other members of the VPP are also currently on the ground in Maui and Lahaina to provide victims food and supplies.

The organization aims to follow the words of Pope Saint John Paul II: “What is urgently called for is a general mobilization of consciences and a united ethical effort to activate a great campaign in support of life. All together, we must build a new culture of life.”

However, now the organization is in desperate need of funds to continue their work.

“We need your emergency support to help us meet basic needs of survivors as they search for missing family members,” the organization declared.

People around the world are gathering together to aid the victims of the fires. Faculty and students of Mohammed Amin School, a Afghanistan school sponsored by VPP, has recently voiced their sympathy and support for the people of Hawaii. Although far away, they know they can do something in support:

“We can … pray for those who have survived,” a young girl from Mohammed Amin School said.

The recent wildfires have destroyed hundreds of buildings and killed dozens of people. Aerial pictures of Lahaina show that the flames engulfed most of the town’s buildings.

According to the New York Post, as of August 12, over 1,000 homes and other structures have been destroyed, and at least 67 people have been confirmed dead, while the safety status of more than 1,000 residents remains unclear at this point.

However, there seems to have been a miracle amid the burning flames. A viral video posted by a local man on TikTok shows the Catholic church Maria Lanakila (“Victorious Mary” or “Our Lady of Victory”) and its rectory still standing. The surrounding buildings in the town of Lahaina on the island of Maui were burnt to the ground by the wildfires.

Last week, LifeSiteNews launched a LifeFunder to raise funds for the VPP. To donate to rebuild what was once the birthplace of Christianity in Hawaii, please click here.

