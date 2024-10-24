Four major Toronto-area hospitals bring back mask mandates

University Health Network announced that all visitors to its four Toronto hospitals and other facilities must be masked when ‘receiving or waiting for care’ and ‘in areas where many patients may be at a higher risk of illness.’ The mandate may not be rescinded until at least February.

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — One of Canada’s largest hospital networks will be returning to COVID-era mask mandates at the end of the month, which will stay in place well into the new year.

University Health Network (UHN) in a press release on Tuesday said all visitors to its four Toronto hospitals and other medical facilities must be masked when “receiving or waiting for care,” as well as “in areas where many patients may be at a higher risk of illness.”

“This requirement applies to patients, visitors, and staff. You must also still wear a mask in areas where many patients may be at a higher risk of illness,” said UHN.

The mask mandate will not apply in “common areas,” such as food courts and lobbies, said UHN, and will become effective starting on October 28.

According to UHN, mask exemptions are “not available for visitors or Essential Care Partners,” but patients can obtain one if they get “approved” for one.

UHN’s medical director of infection prevention and control Dr. Susy Hota noted to the press that the mask mandates have come back because of COVID, “influenza, and RSV, which is another common respiratory virus, as of November.”

Hota said that mask mandates might not be rescinded until at least February 2025.

LifeSiteNews reported in late August that some other Canadian hospitals were looking to bring back mask mandates for the upcoming “respiratory” illness season. Pre-COVID, no such mask mandates were in place during “respiratory” illness season.

In Canada, mask mandates, which were in place nationwide for a time, were deemed pointless from results by focus groups from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own Privy Council, which in a May 16, 2022, report noted masks had “little impact overall with some feeling in many cases they had done more harm than good.”

LifeSiteNews has reported extensively on overwhelming evidence showing masks are ineffective in preventing transmission of COVID and come with harmful effects.

