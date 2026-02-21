Fox News host says ‘transgender’ people should not be able to own guns in wake of deadly shootings

'If you, from a psychological standpoint, think that you are another sex, you should not have a gun,' said Lawrence Jones.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a discussion about a “transgender” father’s horrific shooting of his ex-wife and children at a high school hockey game, a Fox News host asserted that people who believe they’re the opposite sex should be banned from gun ownership.

During a segment of Fox News’ popular talk show The Five, Fox & Friends host Lawrence Jones indicated that while leftists have long wanted gun ownership rights taken away from all Americans, they seem to have a completely different view when it comes to adults who are seriously gender-confused.

“For a movement that is always quick to talk about gun restrictions, they have not been able to address this issue with moral clarity,” said Jones.

Because of “the politics surrounding the issue of not wanting to be offensive, we’re not doing the right thing on this,” he declared.

“If you, from a psychological standpoint, think that you are another sex, you should not have a gun,” said Jones.

Jones said unequivocally that a diagnosis of “gender dysphoria is a problem” and pointed out that anyone seeking gun ownership must fill out a federal form which explicitly asks the applicant if he or she has a history of mental illness.

Jones said that he is a “purist” when it comes to the issue of gun ownership. “I’m from Texas. We have constitutional carry. Everybody has a gun there.”

But “if you mentally think you’re someone that you’re not, that has to be addressed,” he added.

The discussion followed news earlier in the day that the Rhode Island shooter was 56-year-old father of six Robert Dorgan, who went by the name “Roberta Esposito” after having undergone so-called “gender reassignment” surgery in 2020.

Dorgan’s wife filed for divorce in 2020 on grounds of “gender reassignment surgery, narcissistic + personality disorder traits,” according to WPRI.

As far back as 2019, Dorgan admitted on X, then Twitter, that his wife was unhappy about his decision to identify as female, writing, “Transwoman, 6 kids: wife- not thrilled.”

Dorgan’s murderous spree followed closely on the heels of an eerily similar family-related school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada. Another transgender-identifying young male tried to kill as many members of his family as he could before turning his gun on himself. By the time it was over, he had killed a total of nine and wounded another 25, some of whom remain in critical condition.

The Fox News host is not alone in his belief that transgeder-identifying people should be denied gun ownership.

Matt Walsh took to social media following the Rhode Island incident to say, “None of them should be allowed to own guns.”

“Any adult man with a wife and children who ‘transitions’ to a ‘woman’ is automatically a threat to his family and the public. All of them should be looked at with suspicion and extreme wariness,” said Walsh on X shortly after the shooting.

“None of them should be allowed to own guns,” said The Daily Wire host. “They should all be legally required to undergo psychiatric treatment at the very least.”

“Any man who is willing to destroy his family and bring unimaginable harm and devastation to his wife and children for the sake of his sexual fetish is by definition dangerous, delusional, and narcissistic to an extreme and unstable degree,” noted Walsh.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson compiled a list of the startling number of mass shootings and assassinations by transgender-identifying individuals over the last few years.

“It is now being reported that the Pawtucket, Rhode Island Hockey Arena shooter was transgender,” wrote Johnson.

Add it to the list: – Tumbler Ridge shooter was transgender. – Annunciation Catholic Church shooter identified as trans – Nashville Christian shooter identified as trans – Lakewood Church shooter identified as trans – Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary – Denver shooter identified as trans – Aberdeen shooter identified as trans – Iowa high school shooter trans activist – Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson had a furry obsession and lived with transgender boyfriend – Trump’s attempted assassin Thomas Crooks used they/them pronouns, had a deep interest in furries, and was exploring gender identity.

“Radical gender ideology is pushing unstable individuals toward violence and targeting innocent people,” noted Johnson. “Trans violence is an epidemic and the threat is escalating.”

