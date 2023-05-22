Fox News’ policies allow gender ‘transitioning,’ use of opposite-sex bathrooms: report

Employees of Fox News may reportedly choose bathrooms based on their ‘gender identity' and get time off for mutilating transgender surgeries. Co-workers must use the name and pronouns that their gender-confused colleague wishes.

(LifeSiteNews) — Fox News’ corporate policies surrounding radical gender ideology are just as woke as those of left-wing businesses and media organizations, according to whistleblowers who spoke with The Daily Signal on Monday.

In a May 22 exclusive report, The Daily Signal’s Mary Margaret Olohan cited statements from current and former Fox News employees who spoke out about the policies on condition of anonymity. The report also referred to sections of a Fox News employee manual shared with the outlet.

According to The Daily Signal, “Fox News employees are allowed to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex, and permitted to dress in alignment with their preferred gender. They must also be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns in the workplace.”

“Employees who are transitioning their gender have the right to be open about their transition if they so choose, and to work in an environment free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation, and without fear of consequences or transphobia for living openly,” a section of Fox’s employee handbook reportedly reads.

Transgender-identifying employees of Fox, which has received perfect scores from the radical LGBT organization Human Rights Campaign, are encouraged to set up a “Workplace Transition Plan” with steps including using bathrooms aligned with their alleged “gender identity.” Gender-confused Fox staffers are permitted to dress as the opposite sex and granted time off to receive destructive drugs and surgeries.

The Daily Signal said it reached out numerous times to Fox News for comment but did not receive a response.

“Fox News devotes hours of programming to attacking ‘woke companies,’ but ironically Fox is as woke as the rest of them,” a former Fox News employee said.

A former producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” suggested in remarks to the outlet that Fox is far different from what its conservative-leaning coverage would suggest. He said that Fox wants viewers “to think it’s this place that supports traditionally conservative values” while “in reality, they’re pushing this nonsense behind the scenes.”

According to The Daily Signal, Fox’s corporate policies appear to line up with employment laws on the books in New York and California that require employers to go along with employees’ gender confusion, including by allowing them to use whatever bathroom they choose. Fox’s headquarters is housed in New York and many employees live in California, the outlet noted.

But it’s not just Fox’s corporate culture behind closed doors that has reflected adherence to popular left-wing social views. Fox’s recent output has also sparked backlash from conservatives.

Viewers have especially expressed outrage about the network’s decision to celebrate “LGBTQ+ Pride Month” last year, including running a congratulatory story about a family raising their daughter as a boy. The news organization has also platformed transgender-identifying former athlete Bruce Jenner (now called Caitlyn) and repeatedly used woke jargon in its reporting, including referring to gender-confused men by female pronouns and calling mutilating transgender surgeries and destructive drugs “gender affirming care,” The Daily Signal noted.

RELATED: Bruce ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner endorses Minnesota’s proposed ‘trans refuge’ bill on Fox News

And it’s not just gender ideology. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox’s Sean Hannity promoted the experimental COVID-19 jabs, and the company itself imposed a strict COVID-19 jab mandate for employees without the possibility of a test-out exception.

“Fox’s viewers think that Fox shares their values,” Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh told The Daily Signal. “And it’s very clear that that’s just not the case.”

Walsh, who has helped bring widespread public and legislative attention to the sexual indoctrination and mutilation of children through transgender ideology, had appeared multiple times on top-rated primetime pundit Tucker Carlson’s show before Carlson was abruptly ousted from the company in April.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Fox News announced it had “agreed to part ways” with its beloved host shortly after Carlson gave a speech at the Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary gala in which he identified the central issues confronting Americans today (particularly transgenderism and abortion) as spiritual, not just political problems.

“None of this makes sense in conventional political terms,” he said, arguing that the federal government has decided its “goal is to destroy things” and that “what you’re watching is not a political movement, it’s evil.”

RELATED: Tucker Carlson called out the evil of the establishment in last public speech before Fox News ouster

In Walsh’s comments to The Daily Signal, he said that the notion that men can be women and vice versa “is as far radical Left as you can possibly go,” arguing that Fox News has “embraced radical leftism in its most extreme form.”

“There’s no daylight at all between Fox News and MSNBC when it comes to gender,” he said.

Walsh, a vocal and blunt critic of gender ideology, also said he was aware that forces within Fox News were uncomfortable with his guest spots on Tucker Carlson’s show. A former producer with the show told The Daily Signal that Carlson’s team had to fight to bring Walsh on for his commentary. According to Walsh, that blackballing was likely related to his aggressive criticism of Fox for its 2022 feature segment about the family raising their daughter as “transgender,” something he called “evil lunacy.”

“I have appeared on Fox News many times,” Walsh said at the time in response to the transgender profile story. “I appreciate the platform they’ve given me. If what I’m about to say ruins that relationship, so be it. We have to call this evil lunacy out wherever we see it. Especially on our own side.”

Walsh suggested to The Daily Signal on Monday that, in his view, the reputedly right-leaning news outlet should be the subject of a large-scale conservative boycott.

“If it were up to me, Fox would get the Bud Light treatment,” he said, referring to the ongoing boycott of beer brand Bud Light after a short and disastrous partnership with divisive transgender-identifying TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, a 26-year-old man who claims to be a woman.

As extensively reported by LifeSiteNews, the conservative boycott of Bud Light has led to staggering losses and has been hailed as one of the most successful conservative-led boycotts in recent history.

Share











