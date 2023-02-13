Fox News reporter known for confronting White House on abortion welcomes first child

Peter Doocy and his wife, business reporter Hillary Vaughn, announced last Thursday that they have received their 'best assignment' yet in the birth of their daughter.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Two Fox News correspondents have announced the birth of their first child.

Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy and his wife, business reporter Hillary Vaughn, announced last Thursday that they have received their “best assignment” yet in the birth of their new daughter. Bridget Blake Doocy was born in northern Virginia on February 1.

“I’ve only been a mom for one week but it’s already the best assignment I’ve ever had,” Vaughn said in an interview with People magazine.

“I didn’t realize this until now, but I’ve been training for motherhood my entire career by trying to get lawmakers on Capitol Hill to respond to my questions. This job isn’t much different,” she added. “‘Baby Bridget – can you give us a comment? Are you hungry or gassy, or both?’ Trying to get an on-the-record answer is tough!”

Meet Bridget Blake Doocy! Asked @joebiden for tips about being a new dad, at the WH holiday reception. His advice: “hold her tight.” Will do! https://t.co/iXsCcMnbss — Peter Doocy (@pdoocy) February 9, 2023

Peter Doocy, who became Fox News’ White House correspondent in 2019, has asked the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, hard questions on abortion on separate occasions. He has also directed them to President Biden himself.

During a July 8, 2022 press conference, Doocy also asked Jean-Pierre about the intimidation tactics used by pro-abortion protestors towards Justice Kavanagh leading up to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“Does the president think it’s appropriate for abortion rights protesters to intimidate Supreme Court justices when they’re out eating?” he asked.

“I’m done here, Peter,” Jean-Pierre said.

In September, Doocy engaged in a heated debate with the White House Press Secretary after she refused to answer his question on whether Biden favored “any limits on abortion.”

In October 19, Biden called Doocy a “stupid son of a b****” when the White House correspondent asked whether inflation or abortion was his bigger priority as president. Also in October, Doocy asked Jean-Pierre what the president thought of Stacey Abram’s comments suggesting abortion as a solution to inflation.

“In Georgia, the president’s endorsed candidate for governor, Stacey Abrams, is suggesting that one way to mitigate the effects of inflation is to get an abortion,” he said. “Does President Biden agree?”

Jean-Pierre declined to comment.

During his interview with People, Doocy joked that he and his wife had considered naming their baby either “Karine” or “Joe-sephine.”

“During a briefing last month, the press secretary gave me permission to name the baby Karine, and I joked we were considering naming the baby after the president: ‘Joe-sephine,’” Doocy said. “But we can report here for the first time her name is Bridget Blake Doocy.”

Doocy and Vaughn married in April 2021.

