Fox’s Cavuto cuts off discussion of election fraud; Tucker Carlson hits back

November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Unrest continued to brew at Fox News on Monday as conservative prime-time host took a thinly-veiled swipe at colleague Neil Cavuto for cutting away from remarks by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in protest of her accusing Democrats of wanting to steal the 2020 presidential election.

Cavuto cut to McEnany’s press conference mid-sentence, as she argued there is only “one party in America that opposes verifying signatures, citizenship, residency, eligibility. There is only one party in America trying to keep observers out of the count room. And that party, my friends, is the Democrat Party.”

Fox News cuts away from the Trump campaign press conference with Neil Cavuto saying that they "can't in good countenance continue showing this" when @PressSec says that Democrats are "welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting" in the election pic.twitter.com/0d5B5cJ0D8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 9, 2020

“You don’t take these positions because you want an honest election,” she continued. “You don’t oppose an audit of the vote because you want an accurate count. You don’t oppose our efforts at sunlight and transparency because you have nothing to hide. You take these positions because you are welcoming fraud, and you are welcoming illegal voting. Our position is clear: we want to protect the franchise of the American people. We want an honest, accurate, lawful count. We want maximum sunlight. We want maximum transparency. We want every legal vote to be counted, and we want every illegal vote to be discarded.”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” Cavuto interjected at that point, muting McEnany’s remarks. “I just think we have to be very clear, and she’s charging the other side of welcoming fraud and welcoming illegal voting. Unless she has more details to back that up, I can’t in good countenance continue showing you this. I want to make sure that maybe they do have something to back that up, but that’s an explosive charge to make that the other side is effectively rigging and cheating. If she does bring proof of that, of course, we’ll take you back.”

In fact, the Trump campaign did have to go to court in Pennsylvania to get its election observers allowed to watch the counting, and both the Democrat National Committee and Nevada Democrat Party have opposed the Trump campaign’s lawsuit to demand better signature verification in that state. The Democrat Party’s national 2020 platform condemns “onerous voter ID laws” (commonly understood as code for requiring photo identification), and numerous examples of insider testimony have tied Democrats to vote fraud for years.

That evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson delivered a monologue that seemed to condemn Cavuto’s action without mentioning his name.

"A large percentage of our population no longer believes that our democracy is real,” Carlson lamented. “That is sad. It is also dangerous — it could easily get worse. What we're doing in response is hardly the solution.”

"In a democracy, you can't ignore honest questions from citizens,” he continued. “You can't dismiss them out of hand as crazy or immoral for asking. You can't just cut away from coverage you don't like. You can't simply tell people to accept an outcome, because force doesn't work in a democracy — that's dictatorship. In a free society, you have to convince the public of your legitimacy; you have to win them over with reason."

Here is the rest of Tucker's segment where he talks about the evidence that has been presented of voter fraud in this election. pic.twitter.com/oOIM2hp3Tv — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2020

Fox News was already on thin ice with supporters of President Donald Trump due to anchor Chris Wallace’s biased performance in the first presidential debate, which was followed by the network calling Arizona for ex-Vice President Biden early on election night, long before any of its competitors (with 98 percent of the vote counted and fewer than 15,000 votes separating the candidates almost a week later, RealClearPolitics still has not).

Most national news networks have called the race for Biden, but no election results have been certified yet, recounts are pending in Georgia and likely in Wisconsin and potentially additional states, and the Trump campaign is pursuing challenges based on evidence of possible fraud in several states including Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered Pennsylvania to segregate all mail-in ballots delivered past the legal deadline, which will presumably help identify votes ineligible to be counted.

While long assumed to be a conservative commentator, this is not the first time Cavuto has exhibited left-leaning biases. In May, he claimed the potential COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine “will kill you” if “you are in a risky population” (neglecting the fact that HCQ is not an over-the-counter medication, and could only be obtained through a physician familiar with a patient’s medical history). Last year, Cavuto cut off Catholic League president Bill Donohue for speculating that the Notre Dame Cathedral fire may have been caused by arson (investigators believe it was an electrical short).

