Fr. Altman, John-Henry Westen among speakers at Coalition for Canceled Priests’ summer conference

ROSEMONT, Illinois (Coalition for Canceled Priests) — The Coalition for Canceled Priests is excited to announce its 2nd Annual Conference, scheduled to take place on June 23 & 24 at the Rosemont Hilton in Rosemont, Illinois, right near Chicago-O’Hare Airport.

This event will bring together some of the most influential thought leaders and experts in the Catholic world, who will share their insights, experiences, and expertise on a range of topics, including this year’s theme: A House United. The conference is designed to offer attendees a unique opportunity to learn from and network with fellow Catholics – a necessary experience given the current state of affairs in the Catholic Church in America.

“While a lot of hard work is put into every anniversary conference, I’m always excited for so many of our supporters to meet the canceled priests they are helping,” said Fr. John Lovell, Co-Founder of The Coalition for Canceled Priests, “and for solid Catholics to meet others of like mind from around the country! It is a morale booster like none other.”

The speaker lineup includes:

Abby Johnson, pro-life warrior and activist

Jesse Romero, author and radio host

John-Henry Westen, Editor-in-Chief, LifeSiteNews

Doug Barry, podcaster and Catholic media personality

And more!

The conference will also feature Catholic-minded vendors, where attendees can connect with each other to exchange ideas, contact information and enjoy an escape from the headaches of the secular world.

“I look forward to meeting you all at this year’s conference in Rosemont, Il,” said Tom Oglesby, President of The Coalition for Canceled Priests, “The lineup of speakers is incredible!”

Registration for the conference is now open. For more information and to register, please visit www.canceledpriests.org/second-anniversary

The Coalition for Canceled Priests is a 501(c)3 registered in the state of Illinois focused on providing support to priests unjustly canceled for preaching the Truth of Jesus Christ.

