Fr. Altman’s bishop reassigns disgraced Grindr-using priest to new parish

Bishop William Callahan of La Crosse defended Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill's appointment on the basis that his homosexual activity did not constitute ‘illegal conduct.’

LA CROSSE, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) – The disgraced former general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, who resigned last year after being caught regularly using homosexual hook-up app Grindr, has been assigned as parish priest of a Wisconsin church by local Bishop William P. Callahan.

An investigative report from Catholic news website The Pillar published in July last year alleged that Burrill, then the highest ranking non-bishop clergyman in the country, had been engaging in near daily usage of the homosexual dating app Grindr, a service used by men seeking “sex” with other men.

Data acquired by The Pillar showed at the time that Burrill had “visited gay bars and private residences while using a location-based hookup app in numerous cities from 2018 to 2020, even while traveling on assignment for the U.S. bishops’ conference.”

Despite Burrill’s record of homosexual behavior, La Crosse Bishop William Callahan appointed “Msgr. Grindr” as administrator of the parish of St. Teresa of Kolkata in West Salem, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

RELATED: La Crosse Bishop revoked Fr. Altman’s faculties. Will he revoke faculties of outed gay priest, Fr. Burrill?

In a June 11 statement, Callahan announced that Burrill would begin service as administrator of the St. Teresa of Kolkata parish the same day and asked for “prayers of support” for Burrill and his new parishioners as he picks up his new appointment.

Callahan continued, noting Burrill’s resignation from active ministry and subsequent “extended leave” before being called to administrate the diocesan parish. “Monsignor Burrill engaged in a sincere and prayerful effort to strengthen his priestly vows and has favorably responded to every request made by me and by the Diocese,” Callahan wrote.

In comments appearing to diminish the cleric’s extreme moral failings, Callahan stated “unequivocally that the Diocese of La Crosse has received no allegations of illegal misconduct of any kind by Monsignor Burrill,” stressing his “ability to accompany the people of God of this great parish as together you journey toward a deeper, more meaningful relationship with the Person of Jesus Christ.”

A statement from the La Crosse Director of Communications and Public Relations to LifeSiteNews last year explained that the diocese had pledged its “full cooperation with the Conference of Catholic Bishops to pursue all appropriate steps in investigating and addressing the situation.”

On July 20, 2021, Callahan announced that the investigative report into Burrill’s Grindr use “established no facts” about the monsignor’s behavior.

“The media reports establish no facts in truth about Jeff’s behavior either innocent or not,” Callahan wrote.

“Nevertheless, we have learned throughout the years of dealing with cases of moral crisis, to pursue and investigate all misconduct allegations and promote the causes of justice and morality for all.”

“I am prayerful and eager to hear the truth in all of this, as I am sure we all are,” Callahan stated.

No details of the diocesan investigation have yet been publicly released.

RELATED: Pope Francis claims ‘non-acceptance’ of Vatican II is the Church’s ‘current problem’

— Article continues below Petition — Pope Francis: Don't make Bishop McElroy a cardinal - he knew about McCarrick Show Petition Text 11440 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Bishop Robert McElroy (right) is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't. SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal. Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil. This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics. "I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation." McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim. It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public. SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so. He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching". The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal. Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church. We must do what we can to clean up this mess now. More Information: Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube) Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

LifeSiteNews reached out to the Diocese of La Crosse for comment but did not receive any reply before publication.

Although confidently throwing his support behind Burrill, Callahan still has strict sanctions placed on Father James Altman following his outspoken stance against abortion and declaration that the Democrat Party’s pro-abortion platform means that “you cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat.”

As things stand, Altman has been removed as pastor of St. James the Less parish and his priestly faculties have been removed.

Catholic research organization The Lepanto Institute accused Callahan of holding a double standard regarding the parochial appointments of clergy within his diocese, noting that Altman “was stripped of his parish without just cause” while Callahan reassigned “disgraced Msgr. Burrill to a parish.”

While Fr. Altman was stripped of his parish without just cause and the bishop that removed him assigned disgraced Msgr. Burrill to a parish. So, if you troll grinder for gay lovers, you can have a parish. But if you address the scandals in the Church, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/LvgsjCbzKj — Lepanto Institute (@LepantoInst) June 12, 2022

“So, if you troll grinder for gay lovers, you can have a parish. But if you address the scandals in the Church, you will be removed,” the organization stated.

In like manner, British Catholic author Deacon Nick Donnelly lamented Burrill’s parish assignment as Altman remains under censure, commenting that the “[m]essage is loud and clear. You’re expelled if you defend the faith and welcomed if you engage in sodomy.”

RELATED: Top USCCB priest resigns after bombshell revelations he was active on gay hookup app

Share











