Fr. Altman’s ‘You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat’ video now available in Spanish

October 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) The famous video of Fr. James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin, which has reached over one million views to date, is now available in Spanish.

The priest’s bold and much-needed message is now easily accessible for America’s Latino population. Pew Research Center states that 68% of Hispanic voters identify as Democrats or lean Democratic. It further reports that while two-thirds of Catholic registered voters are White, a quarter are Hispanic, according to data collected in 2018 and 2019.

In Fr. Altman’s short video the priest exhorts the faithful against voting for a pro-abortion party.

“Here’s a memo to clueless baptized Catholics out there. You cannot be Catholic and be a Democrat. Period,” Fr. Altman says.

“Their party platform is absolutely against everything the Catholic Church teaches...Repent of your support of that party and its platform or face the fires of hell. Yes, Virginia, there is a hell.”

Bishop William Callahan, Fr. Altman’s bishop, responded to the priest’s video by issuing a statement of his own in a formal letter from the Diocese of La Crosse.

“It is not only the underlying truth that needs to be evaluated but also the manner of delivery and the tone of his message...canonical penalties are not far away if my attempts at fraternal correction do not work,” Bishop Callahan said.

Fr. Altman’s message came with a sting for at least half of White American Catholics. When it comes to party affiliation, U.S. Catholics are split almost down the middle, according to Pew Research Center. With the translation of the video, Altman’s crucial message will spread further.

When it comes to abortion Hispanics are culturally and avidly pro-family and pro-life. Yet there seems to be a disconnect when it comes to following that conviction through politically. Hopefully Fr. Altman’s videos will help connect the dots between faith and politics for many Latino voters in the U.S. before election day in November.