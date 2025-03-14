Fr. Fidelis gives powerful pro-life speech hours before being found guilty for Red Rose Rescue

'We're witnessing to the truth that human life belongs to God. It's sacred. And from the first moment of its existence, it deserves legal protection,' said Fr. Fidelis Moscinski Friday morning, hours before being found guilty for his pro-life activism.

(LifeSiteNews) — The following is the transcript of a speech given by Fr. Fidelis Moscinski outside the New Jersey courthouse where hours later he and others were found guilty of trespassing for their efforts to save babies’ lives during a Red Rose Rescue at a New Jersey abortion center in 2019. The transcript for Fr. David Nix’s speech can be found here.

Full transcript:

My name is Father Fidelis, and maybe I can give a little background in terms of the events that brought us all here this morning, today, here, at this courthouse.

So July 13th, 2019, which was the anniversary of one of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima, myself and three others went into a place called Garden State Gynecology, an abortion place. A place where human lives, the lives of unborn children, were taken. It’s a place of death here in Morristown. It was a place where women, mothers, were harmed. And we went into the waiting room, and we sat down and we attempted to talk to the mothers who were scheduled to have abortions.

When we were told to leave, we refused because we were intervening in a life and death situation. And, under New Jersey state law, it’s a legal defense to certain charges. For example, the charge we received was trespassing. We have a defense of necessity. We were justified because we were acting in defense of the lives of the unborn children.

That is the defense that we will be presenting this morning, in front of the judge. And I’d like to acknowledge our great attorney, Vincent Sansone, who is with us. And we’ll be presenting that defense. Because, brothers and sisters, it’s a witness. Before Our Lord ascended into heaven. He said, you will be my witnesses throughout all the world.

And that’s what we’re doing here this morning. We’re standing on public property, and we are witnessing, as Father Nolan said, to the Kingship of Christ, the Queenship of Mary. We’re witnessing to the truth that human life belongs to God. It’s sacred. And from the first moment of its existence, it deserves legal protection. And unfortunately, in the state of New Jersey, unborn children are not recognized as persons.

And so it’s up to us today to give that witness to the truth, to the state authorities, to the judge, the prosecutor, everybody in the courtroom who has been blinded by the lies of the enemy. So our prayers here this morning and everything that we say in the courtroom will be witnessing to the truth. And Jesus says, whoever acknowledges me before men, I will acknowledge before my Father in heaven, because Our Father in heaven is the one who we are ultimately turning towards for justice.

We’re begging first for his mercy upon the world, for his mercy upon everybody involved in this trial. But we know the day of justice will come. And so we want as many hearts to turn to him before that day comes. And they turn through the workings of God’s grace in the soul, and grace is bestowed in response to our prayers.

So I encourage you to to continue praying the Rosary for God’s grace to come, to bring about conversions. I’m so grateful that all of you came. God bless you all. And I’ll turn over the mic to my co-defendants.

