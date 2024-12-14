Fr. Gerald Murray slams Pope Francis’ making pro-LGBT Timothy Radcliffe a cardinal

Fr. Gerald Murray told Raymond Arroyo this week that Pope Francis’ naming of pro-LGBT Dominican priest Fr. Timothy Radcliffe to the cardinalate is causing him 'great anguish.'

(LifeSiteNews) — EWTN contributor Fr. Gerald Murray told Raymond Arroyo this week that Pope Francis’ naming of pro-LGBT Dominican priest Fr. Timothy Radcliffe to the cardinalate is causing him “great anguish.”

“The faithful are being misled when they see people promote homosexuality, promoted in the Church,” Murray, a priest of the Diocese of New York, remarked. “Cardinal Radcliffe is a particularly offensive defender of homosexual activity.”

Fr @GeraldMurray8 on Cardinal Radcliffe, referencing my recent intvw w Radcliffe on his LGBT record: https://t.co/mioGYtToFq “A sign of the complete chaotic state of the defense of Catholic teaching..You cannot have a cardinal who contradicts the Catechism” on this issue.… pic.twitter.com/GBqtgLDvlz — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) December 13, 2024

Radcliffe is the former Grand Master of the Dominican Order (1992-2001). He has espoused heretical views on homosexuality and LGBT issues for decades.

As previously reported by LifeSite’s Rome correspondent Michael Haynes, Radcliffe has offered “LGBT Masses,” praised homosexual priests, said that homosexual acts can express Christ’s “self-gift,” and has commented positively that “Church leaders are slowly coming to support same-sex civil unions.”

At least nine of the twenty individuals who were named Cardinals this month have views similar to Radcliffe’s, LifeSite has found.

VATICAN: A very visibly bruised #PopeFrancis created 21 new cardinals today, meaning that by the end of this year he will have made 111 of the 140 eligible voting cardinals. Many are notable for their pro-LGBT stances.

Report on @LifeSite – https://t.co/MCc6b8d0Ml pic.twitter.com/sImqKKu5QH — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) December 7, 2024

In an exclusive interview this month, LifeSite’s Rome correspondent Michael Haynes asked Radcliffe to clarify his previous remarks. In response, Radcliffe essentially doubled down on his LGBT Masses and his statements on homosexual acts.

Murray seemingly referenced Haynes’ interview during his appearance on The World Over.

“[Radcliffe] gave a speech a few years ago in which he said that [homosexual activity] could even be, in some sense, Eucharistic. He was asked about that by a reporter recently, and he tried to defend his notions,” Murray said.

He continued: “What I sense here … is a continuous approval of churchmen who criticize and do not support the Church’s teaching on the immoral nature of homosexual acts.”

It is “basically a sign of the complete chaotic state of the defense of Catholic teaching in the Holy See. You cannot have a cardinal who contradicts the catechism of the Catholic Church being given this position now where he’s viewed as having greater authority.”

As reported by LifeSite earlier today, a Vatican employee recently told an Italian news outlet that he believes a powerful network of pro-homosexual forces wields enormous influence over Pope Francis.

“You can’t move up unless you’re a friend of one of the two lobbies that count: either the ‘gay lobby,’ which is extensive and very powerful, or the ‘Santa Marta Club’ around the Pope,” the person said.

The influence of a pro-LGBT lobby in the Church is not speculation. LifeSite has presented extensive documentation of the group’s efforts. Over the past several years alone, Francis has elevated the public profile of pro-LGBT Jesuit priest James Martin by repeatedly praising his work and by expressing approval of his heretical group Outreach. What’s more, Francis recently greeted a transgender hermit at the Vatican and has often welcomed other gender-confused persons to the Vatican.

Additionally, Francis is believed to have personally intervened to rehabilitate Fr. Marco Rupnik, who was removed from the Jesuit order and was excommunicated after having been credibly accused of sexually and spiritually abusing numerous people, including nuns and male victims. Francis also appointed Fr. Robert Pasolini, who supports a pro-homosexual reading of the Bible, as the preacher of the Papal Household. Perhaps worst of all, Francis approved the heretical Fiducia Supplicans declaration in 2023, which permits priests to give blessings to homosexual couples.

