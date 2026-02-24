Fr. James Altman to speak at ‘Restore Rome’ event livestreamed by LifeSiteNews

The conference, held on Thursday, March 12, will give you 'fearless, insider perspectives on threats to the Church' and 'practical tools to live and defend authentic Catholic tradition.'

(LifeSiteNews) — An upcoming event featuring Father James Altman will be livestreamed by LifeSiteNews next month.

The conference, “Operation: Restore Rome,” will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 12. It will be an opportunity to “hear fearless, insider perspectives on threats to the Church, and get practical tools to live and defend authentic Catholic tradition.”

Kicking off the event is a talk by Fr. Altman titled “The CIA, Communism and the Deep Church.” He will be followed by Mike McCormick, an author and former White House stenographer who will be seeking to answer the question, “Can we trust the Vatican?”

Tickets for the livestream can be purchased for $20 by clicking here. Full recordings will be made available in the days following the conference. If you live in the Indianapolis, Indiana, area and would like to attend in person, information on how to register can be found here.

The full schedule is as follows:

6:30PM “The CIA, Communism and the Deep Church” with Fr. James Altman

7:15PM “Can We Trust The Vatican” with Mike McCormick

8:00PM Q&A Panel and Book Signing

8:45PM Conclusion of Program and Blessing

For more information, please visit lifesitenews.live.

Share









