Fr. James Martin affirms Pete Buttigieg’s belief that God helped him ‘come out’ as homosexual

(LifeSiteNews) — During the second episode of his “The Spiritual Life” podcast, featuring openly homosexual former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, heterodox Jesuit priest Father James Martin affirmed his statements about how his faith in God inspired him to “come out” as a homosexual and praised him as a “model of freedom” for “many people.”

While discussing Buttigieg’s experience (the exchange is viewable below from 23:48-25:08) of “coming out” while identifying as Christian, Martin asked the former secretary about whether growing closer to God helped him to “be more honest” about his sexual orientation. Buttigieg, who is “married” to another man and has two adopted children, quickly answered, “Yes,” and dove into how he learned to accept “God’s love for him as a gay man.”

“There’s two things I’m really sure about. One is that God loves me, and another is that I’m gay,” Buttigieg told Martin. “There are things you can just put … into perspective when you have put yourself in a position of being ready to accept God’s love and the unconditional nature and the infinite nature of God’s love that is taught in the best of the Christian tradition.”

Martin jumped in: “It’s great to hear you say that. … I work with LGBTQ Catholics and there are still so many people (who consider) those two things inconsistent. So thank you for being a model of freedom for so many people.”

While God loves all people, including those with same-sex attraction, the Catholic Church formally condemns homosexual activity and urges homosexuals to live a chaste lifestyle.

The Catechism teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” The text is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved, and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are also mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

Martin has a long history of contradicting Church teaching on homosexuality. The Jesuit priest frequently speaks of “loving LGBTQ people,” but he equivocates to downplay the fact that he endorses what the Church condemns: gravely sinful homosexual behavior.

