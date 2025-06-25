Fr. James Martin blasphemously compares Pete Buttigieg’s homosexual ‘parenting’ to the Holy Trinity

Based on the Church's teaching against homosexual acts and same-sex 'marriage,' the Church does not permit same-sex 'couples' to adopt children.

(LifeSiteNews) — During the second episode of his “The Spiritual Life” podcast, featuring openly homosexual former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, heterodox Jesuit priest Father James Martin sacrilegiously compared Buttigieg’s “fatherhood” to the Blessed Trinity.

On the June 24 podcast, Buttigieg described his “fatherhood” to his two adopted children, whom he is raising with his “husband” (the full exchange is viewable below from 34:31-37:52), prompting Martin to compare his “parenting” experience to the Holy Trinity.

Fr James Martin calls Pete Buggigieg's homosexual 'parenting' 'beautiful', compares it to the Holy Trinity. For more see the LifeSite coverage here: https://t.co/IKIJyTzd1f pic.twitter.com/DMzic17prL — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) June 25, 2025

Buttigieg recalled how he helped one of his adopted children after he injured himself and compared this to the pain God the Father experiences.

“The central story of the New Testament involves the grizzly execution of the Son of God, and when you imagine the kind of pain and struggle that reflects more broadly the thought of a personal God who seeks the redemption and well-being for all of us, witnessing and experiencing everything that all of us go through and do, good, bad, and ugly,” he said. “It just makes it so much more visceral now that I’ve got kids.”

Martin interjected: “That’s beautiful. So understanding the Father’s pain for His Son on the cross?” to which Buttigieg agreed.

The former secretary then highlighted how he used to relate more to Jesus Christ (God the Son), but his “parenting” has made him relate more to God the Father. Martin also called these remarks “beautiful.”

“That’s beautiful, it’s an entree into the Trinity, into that relational aspect of the Trinity,” the Jesuit priest said. “That’s really beautiful, so to have that insight into the Father’s love.”

During this exchange, and indeed throughout the entire interview, Martin fails to mention the Church’s teaching on same-sex “marriage” and homosexual couples’ adoption of children.

The Catechism teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law.” The text is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved, and repeats that “[h]omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are also mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

Based on the Church’s teaching against homosexual acts and same-sex “marriage,” the Church does not permit same-sex “couples” to adopt children.

Martin has a long history of contradicting Church teaching on homosexuality. The Jesuit priest frequently speaks of “loving LGBTQ people,” but he equivocates to downplay the fact that he endorses what the Church condemns: gravely sinful homosexual behavior.

