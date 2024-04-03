Fr. James Martin hosting Vatican solar eclipse webinar on the feast of the Annunciation

The Annunciation has been moved to April 8 this year because March 25 fell during Holy Week. A total solar eclipse will block the sun in parts of North America on April 8.

(LifeSiteNews) – Far-left Jesuit Father James Martin is hosting a Vatican Observatory webinar “to celebrate the Great American Eclipse,” a total solar eclipse expected to occur the afternoon of April 8.

The webinar will take place at noon. April 8 will be significant to Catholics for at least two reasons in 2024: the feast of the Annunciation was moved to April 8 this year because March 25 fell during Holy Week, and April 8 is when the Vatican’s highly anticipated document on human dignity will be released. The document will come from the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, formerly the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is led by scandal-plagued Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández.

One of the featured speakers at the Vatican Observatory webinar is Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of the Vatican Observatory and president of the Vatican Observatory Foundation – “the pope’s astronomer.” Consolmagno traveled to the U.S. for the last total solar eclipse in 2017. He said then that the eclipse “reminds us of the immense beauty in the universe that occurs outside of our own petty set of concerns. It pulls us out of ourselves and makes us remember that we are part of a big and glorious and beautiful universe.”

The webinar is “primarily for Jesuit schools and universities,” its website says.

One million or more Americans are expected to travel to see the full solar eclipse, during which the shadow of the moon will briefly cause parts of North America to be completely dark. The state of Indiana, parts of Texas, and the Canadian Niagara Falls region have all declared states of “emergency,” citing concerns about crowd size and travelers.

COVID skeptic Naomi Wolf wrote on X that it’s “very very bad that so many states are declaring States of Emergency pre-eclipse.”

In another incident evocative of COVID lockdowns, in Ontario on April 1, Ministry of Transportation signs urged people to telework on April 8.

“The message, the government said, was not approved by senior political figures and the signs have been taken down,” Global News reported.

NASA has also announced that it’s launching three “sounding rockets” into the moon’s shadow during the eclipse “to study how Earth’s upper atmosphere is affected when sunlight momentarily dims over a portion of the planet.”

“The sounding rockets will launch at three different times: 45 minutes before, during, and 45 minutes after the peak local eclipse. These intervals are important to collect data on how the Sun’s sudden disappearance affects the ionosphere, creating disturbances that have the potential to interfere with our communications,” according to NASA.

They are called “Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) sounding rockets,” and the ancient Egyptian god of darkness was called “Apep,” some commentators on X noted.

People in the eclipse’s path of totality may also be able to see the “devil’s comet.”

Meanwhile, “The world’s largest and most powerful particle accelerator is set to smash protons together on April 8 to search for invisible particles secretly powering our universe,” the Daily Mail reported. “Theories have suggested there are 17 different particle groups and the European Organization for Nuclear Research, better known as CERN, confirmed the existence of one using its Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in 2012.”

Catholic podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall devoted a recent segment of his show to the eclipse, explaining that the book of Revelation (also called the book of Apocalypse), which is about the end of the world, describes celestial events such as the sun losing its light.

Revelation 6:12-13 says, “And I saw, when he had opened the sixth seal: and behold there was a great earthquake. And the sun became black as sackcloth of hair: and the whole moon became as blood. And the stars from heaven fell upon the earth, as the fig tree casteth its green figs when it is shaken by a great wind.”

“When the sun loses its light and the moon turns to blood and the stars fall, that is the unraveling of the cosmic, created order that God the Father placed upon the universe through God the son, through the logos. Remember, in Greek apocalypse means unveiling,” said Marshall, who is the author of a book about end times called Antichrist and Apocalypse: The 21 Prophecies of Revelation Unveiled and Described.

“Solar Eclipse? Black Sun in the Apocalypse?” Dr Taylor Marshall Podcast #SolarEclipse2024 pic.twitter.com/rfVULOKQbA — Dr Taylor Marshall™️ (@TaylorRMarshall) March 28, 2024

“It is taking away the veil, seeing the way things are – from God’s point of view, not the human point of view – it is this melting, or unraveling, of the created universe as it rebels against Christ under the reign of the antichrist and falls, and descends, into complete chaos, the opposite of logos, the opposite of Christ,” he said.

Marshall continued, “I don’t think anything bad is going to happen during the solar eclipse, but I would encourage you, as you read Scripture, as you meditate upon God’s word, realize that the darkness of our culture and the cosmic darkness that shall come toward the end of the reign of the antichrist is a sign of rebellion against the logos, the word of God who is Jesus Christ. He is the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Christ. So turn to Christ who is the son of justice, the son of righteousness.”

