Fr. James Martin pushes for ordaining homosexual men as priests

Pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin called for admitting homosexual men to seminaries and the priesthood in his latest scandalous essay, contradicting Catholic teaching.

(LifeSiteNews) — Notorious pro-LGBT Jesuit Fr. James Martin encouraged the ordination of homosexuals to the Catholic priesthood.

In a commentary penned for the website Outreach, which bills itself as a so-called “LGBTQ Catholic ministry,” Martin claims saying that homosexual men “cannot be ordained as priests means that gay men interested in the priesthood will either be driven away from their vocations, or driven underground in seminaries.”

Regarding “gay men who feel called to priesthood,” Martin said that “my answer … is yes.”

However, the Catholic Church teaches that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered” and “incompatible with the priesthood” and that the Church “cannot admit to the seminary or to holy orders” men with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies.”

“In my almost 40 years as a Jesuit, I’ve known dozens of celibate gay priests who have led what Pope Francis called ‘good, holy and celibate’ lives, modeling Jesus’s message of love and mercy,” Martin wrote in his article for the website, which he founded. “They have been for me, and for many of my friends, spiritual directors, pastors, professors and mentors.”

Martin doesn’t like the idea of homosexual priests keeping their inclinations private. He fretted that the Church is unable to admit the presence of homosexual priests for several reasons:

“A lack of reliable data (which means accurate estimates of the percentage of gay priests is hard to ascertain)”;

“Embarrassment on the part of some church leaders that the priesthood would be seen as a ‘gay profession’ if the true percentage were known”;

“Embarrassment among some gay priests about their own sexuality”;

“A false conflation between homosexuality and pedophilia”;

“The persecution faced by the few gay priests who are more public about their sexuality.”

READ: Homosexual teacher and ‘partner’ charged with brutally abusing, killing baby boy they almost adopted

“All this conspires to keep this topic in the closet,” Martin said, claiming that this is an “unspoken reality, known and discussed in private conversations in chanceries, rectories, seminaries and religious order houses.”

He related an anecdote:

A few years ago, I asked a US seminarian studying in Rome how many of his fellow seminarians were gay. “Half of them,” he said without hesitation. How many were open about their sexuality with their spiritual directors or seminary rectors? “Are you kidding?” he said. “None of them.” He explained that would mean expulsion.

Contrary to Martin’s alleged experience, U.S. priests ordained in recent years overwhelmingly identify as conservative, suggesting that homosexuals are not as high a percentage of current seminarians as he suggested.

Martin’s commentary centered in part on a 2024 study published by the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame, which had commissioned a study with the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate (CARA) at Georgetown University on “how dioceses and seminaries assess seminarian’s suitability for ordination.”

One of the survey’s shocking discoveries is that nearly a quarter of the bishops surveyed (22 percent) “agree” or “strongly agree” that they are “comfortable ordaining a man who experiences deep-seated same-sex attraction, provided he is firmly committed to celibacy.” This contrasts with the Vatican’s 2005 document declaring that the Church cannot admit men with “deep-seated homosexual tendencies” to seminaries and the priesthood.

Martin took issue with two of the 12 proposals by authors, Rev. Thomas V. Berg, a former formator at St. Joseph’s Seminary in Dunwoodie, NY; and Professor Timothy G. Lock, a licensed psychiatrist and director of psychological services also at St. Joseph’s Seminary.

The term “overcoming” homosexuality is worrisome to Martin. “It is one thing to overcome temptation or lust; it is another to overcome one’s overall sexuality,” the Jesuit said, indicating that he believes that homosexual tendencies are an immutable trait and positive, though the Church teaches that they are disordered.

“This could easily be misinterpreted as overcoming one’s sexuality overall, a dangerous proposal,” claimed Martin.

He was further lamented that the heart of the authors’ approach is “a view of homosexuality as an immense barrier to living a healthy life as a priest.”

“Most of us, even as we know brother priests with SSA, often also know just how painful and problematic their road in life has been, attempting to wed that attraction with a celibate lifestyle,” Berg and Lock said.

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