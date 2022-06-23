Fr. James Martin says homosexuality is ‘the way God created a part of the human race’

Cardinal Gerhard Müller recently criticized Martin’s approach to the issue of homosexuality as a 'justification of the sin.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Jesuit Father James Martin tweeted in defense of homosexuality as a lifestyle on Wednesday in response to a recent Texas Republican platform approval that called homosexuality an “abnormal lifestyle choice.”

Homosexuality is not an “abnormal lifestyle choice.” It is the way that God created a part of the human race. LGBTQ people are beloved children of God who are, in many places, at risk of violence. As with all marginalized people, God is by their side, even if the Texas GOP isn’t https://t.co/Q8OMjaBRSf — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 22, 2022

The Texas GOP platform also called for a ban of all procedures to prevent puberty or mutilate the body of a minor under 21 years old to affirm a “gender identity” and affirmed “God’s biblical design for marriage and sexual behavior between one biological man and one biological woman.”

Martin has long been an advocate for a liberalization of the Church’s stance on homosexuality, and has shown his support publicly for homosexual unions by participating in “pride” themed Catholic events, such as a World Pride Mass in 2019.

In a recent interview with Cardinal Müller, John-Henry Westen asked the cardinal: “In Father James Martin, a Jesuit, we have a priest who is world famous for the promotion of homosexuality, for a change in the Church to accept homosexuality… Pope Francis first invited him to speak at the World Meeting of Families, then invited him to become a member of the Pontifical Council for Social Communication, then met with him personally in an audience which Father Martin used to promote his homosexual pushing… Could you help us to understand and give us a way forward?”

Cardinal Müller replied by saying: “But this is absolutely clear — and nobody can change the doctrine of our Catholic faith — that homosexual behavior is a grave sin. All forms of sexuality outside of legitimate matrimony is a grave sin, a mortal sin. Father Martin cannot change it with all his political actions, and his networking, and all the propaganda he is making. What he’s doing, that is a heresy, absolutely heresy. Nobody can justify it. And he cannot excuse himself only with the doing of pastoral work for these persons with a sexual self-attraction.”

The prelate compared LGBT relationships to polyamorous relationships, which would also be against the teaching of the Church: “…Nobody can say “I have a tendency towards polyamory,” or to say “I love not only one woman, but I love five.” That is not a justification. This is a version of the true sense of matrimony, with the love between the man and woman,” he said.

“…But what is wrong is wrong and what is right is right. And they cannot make us quiet.”

