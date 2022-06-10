Fr. James Martin to host LGBTQ conference with ‘transgenderqueer Two Spirit’ doctor

(LifeSiteNews) – Heretical pro-LGBTQ Father James Martin, SJ, will be hosting a June conference through his newly founded LGBTQ organization “Outreach.” Speakers will include various advocates of homosexuality and transgender lifestyles, all in open dissent of Catholic teaching on sexual morality.
“Outreach” is especially trying to convince churches to support LGBTQ “pride” month, which increasingly involves aggressive sexualization of young children and public displays of nudity and sex acts.
“It’s especially important,” the “Outreach” website states, “for churches to mark Pride Month since much of the rejection that LGBTQ people have faced has been motivated by Christianity—at least what many people think Christianity teaches.”
RELATED: Transgenderism is a sin against at least four of the Ten Commandments: Franciscan priest
The event will take place at liberal, nominally Catholic Fordham University. Pro-LGBT Bishop John Stowe, OFM Conv., of Lexington, Kentucky, will give the keynote address the first day of the conference. Fr. Bryan Massingale, a dissident, openly homosexual priest and Fordham University professor who supports same-sex “marriage,” will give a keynote speech the second day.
“All attendees must provide proof of vaccination and booster shot(s) upon arrival, wear masks during the conference, and observe any additional Fordham University Covid protocols,” according to the “Outreach” website.
Among the most egregious speakers is the so-called “gender doctor,” Dr. Colt St. Amand, a (woman who presents herself as “transgender” man) whose bio on her website reads: “Openly transgenderqueer Two Spirit man who works with LGBTQI+ children, teens, adults and their loved ones.”
Dr. Colt also offers mental health letters for “face, chest/breast, and genital surgeries” and assists clients to obtain puberty blockers and to “transition in school.”
READ: Fr. James Martin appears to defend transgender puberty blockers for children
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
SIGN the petition to support the MLB players opposing LGBT Pride
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
SIGN the petition to stand with these five brave Christian players
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
SIGN: These men were right to reject the LGBT Pride insignias on their hats and jerseys.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
SIGN the petition and play your part in resisting the advances of intolerant wokeism into every sphere of public life.
Thank you for signing and sharing this petition.
MORE INFORMATION:
ESPN commentator calls players "bigots" for refusing to wear Pride colors - LifeSiteNews
Five MLB players take a stand for God - LifeSiteNews
**Photo: The Tampa Bay Rays’ Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson - Converseer/Twitter**
In early May, Pope Francis wrote a letter to Fr. James Martin which was published through “Outreach.” In the letter, Pope Francis called for the Church to be more inclusive of so-called “LGBTQ Catholics.” The Pope told Martin, “a ‘selective’ church, one of ‘pure blood,’ is not Holy Mother Church, but rather a sect.” The letter was published just days after Martin launched his new “Outreach” program.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity, tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered’ … Under no circumstances can they be approved.”
“By creating the human being man and woman, God gives personal dignity equally to the one and the other. Each of them, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity,” it adds.