Fr. James Martin to lead ‘LGBTQ Catholic history’ pilgrimage this fall

Heterodox Father James Martin's Outreach group will make pilgrimage stops at 'important LGBTQ sites' in New York City in late September after traveling to Rome last year.

(LifeSiteNews) – The notoriously heterodox pro-LGBT Father James Martin, SJ, will lead his Outreach organization on an “LGBTQ Catholic history” pilgrimage in New York City at the end of September.

The September 25-27 pilgrimage will seek “to bring together LGBTQ Catholics, allies and those who minister to them both in New York City and abroad” by praying at “important LGBTQ sites.” These “LGBTQ sites” include stops at the AIDS Memorial Park and the Stonewall National Monument as well as a prayer service and fellowship at St. Paul the Apostle, a Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church, and Sunday Mass at St. Ignatius of Loyola, each of which has an active “LGBTQ ministry.”

“New York is an historic site for LGBTQ Catholics and LGBTQ people in general and so we’re happy to have our second pilgrimage – following in the footsteps of our pilgrimage to Rome last year – where we will be able to share the historic and spiritual riches of the place Outreach calls home,” Fr. Martin told Outreach.

READ: Fr. James Martin pushes for ordaining homosexual men as priests

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered” and “contrary to the natural law” and that the homosexual inclination is “objectively disordered.” The Catechism is very clear that homosexual activity can never be approved and repeats that “(h)omosexual persons are called to chastity.” Homosexual acts are mortal sins; therefore, anyone who commits these sins and does not repent through the sacrament of confession is in danger of hell.

While the faithful are indeed called to reach out to those with same-sex attraction, in contrast to Martin’s group, they must always call them to repentance and affirm the Church’s constant teaching.

Father Michael Zampelli, S.J., a member of Outreach’s Jesuit Board of Advisors, will celebrate the Mass at St. Francis Xavier. Sister Karen Helfenstein, a Sister of Charity who was a nurse at St. Vincent’s hospital during the AIDS epidemic and has a history of vaguely encouraging the welcoming of the so-called “LGBT community,” will also be speaking during the pilgrimage.

Outreach has hosted several events over the years with speakers who openly oppose the Church’s teaching on same-sex “marriage” and gender ideology. In June, the organization held its annual “Outreach Conference” at Georgetown University, celebrating five years of supposed “outreach” with so-called “LGBT Catholics.”

WATCH: Young Catholics pray Rosary to protest Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT conference

The event featured talks from Fr. Martin; Cardinal Robert McElroy, the radically pro-LGBT archbishop of Washington, D.C., as well as Father James Keenan, S.J., who testified against H.3190, a proposed constitutional amendment in Massachusetts that would have defined marriage as a stable union between a man and a woman, on the erroneous grounds that it was “contrary to Catholic teaching on social justice;'” and Sister Nancy Corcoran, CSJ, who previously said she believes the Church’s teaching on transgenderism is “wrong” and “awful.”

Share









