Fr. James Martin writes blog comforting ‘LGBTQ people’ who are ‘afraid’ after Trump’s victory

'Democratic friends and Kamala Harris supporters' apparently reached out after the election to the pro-LGBT Jesuit who flouts Church teaching on homosexuality and transgenderism with Pope Francis' backing.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-LGBT Jesuit priest James Martin has written an article meant to comfort distressed “LGBTQ people” who are melting down after Donald Trump’s landslide victory Tuesday night.

In a blog published for his Outreach website Wednesday, Martin laments that he has received scores of messages from “Democratic friends and Kamala Harris supporters” as well as “LGBTQ people,” a term that is not recognized by the Catholic Church. These individuals, Martin says, are expressing “fear” over what Trump’s win will mean for them.

“The tenor of the campaign run by Mr. Trump and Mr. Vance — dark, negative and nihilistic, with an undercurrent of ‘us’ versus ‘them’ — frightened many LGBTQ people,” Martin alleges. “And LGBTQ people fear that they are the ‘them.’”

Martin has become one of the most recognizable clergymen in the United States in recent years thanks to Pope Francis’ repeated support for his blatant flouting of unchangeable Church teaching on homosexuality, transgenderism, and similar issues.

In August, Francis wrote a letter to Martin expressing solidarity with him and the conference he had organized for gender-confused persons at Georgetown University. Left-wing Cardinal Wilton Gregory said a Mass at the event, which welcomed over 300 so-called “LGBTQ Catholics and their allies.” The gathering featured an “icon” of Francis washing the feet of a jeans-wearing Jesus seated next to two same-sex couples.

JUST IN: Gay iconographer priest William McNichols made a new work for Fr James Martin’s LGBT event.

It shows #PopeFrancis kissing Christ’s feet, who appears after the Resurrection with the stigmata, surrounded by two same-sex couples embracing. Christ wears hoodie & jeans pic.twitter.com/BxUrSf78dO — Michael Haynes 🇻🇦 (@MLJHaynes) August 12, 2024



What’s more, Francis personally invited Martin and dissident Cardinal Blase Cupich to attend the recently concluded October Synod in Rome. While there, Martin held a pro-LGBT event during which a homosexual “married” man called for “love to be expressed.” The event was attended by several cardinals and other Synod attendees.

In his blogpost, Martin writes that “homophobia has been around for a long time and is often used by politicians.” He further advised his readers to seek help “if you are suicidal or contemplating self-harm” and to “support your favorite LGBTQ group, organization or ministry” while claiming that positions held by Vance and Trump on gender ideology are “anti-LGBT.”

“Rome wasn’t built in a day. Neither was Stonewall,” Martin concludes, a reference to riots that took place at a bar in New York in 1969 that many LGBT activists mark the beginning of the “gay rights movement.”

According to a Washington Post exit poll, Catholic voters overwhelmingly voted for President Trump — 56 percent to 41 percent — in the recent presidential elections. An NBC exit poll similarly showed that Catholics voted for Trump by a 15-point margin in 10 key swing states, with Trump receiving the exact same 56 percent of their vote compared with Harris’ 41 percent. In 2020, Joe Biden received a reported 51 percent of the Catholic vote compared with Trump’s 47 percent.

