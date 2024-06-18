Fr. James Martin’s pro-LGBT group publishes article connecting ‘Pride Month’ to Sacred Heart

An 'Outreach' op-ed attempted to argue, in conflict with Catholic teaching, that 'the message of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Pride flag seem to me to be highly aligned.'

(LifeSiteNews) – The pro-LGBT advocacy group Outreach, run by heretical Fr. James Martin, SJ, published an op-ed blasphemously arguing that the sexually immoral agenda of the rainbow “Pride Month” is compatible with the traditional devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus to which Catholics have long dedicated the month of June.

Robert Bordone, who serves on the so-called “LGBTQIA Ministry Team” at the Paulist Center in Boston, penned the article in response to remarks of Martha-Ann Alito, wife of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, both devout Catholics.

Martha-Ann Alito had told a left-wing journalist posing as a conservative that she wanted to fly a flag honoring the Sacred Heart of Jesus during the month of June to protest the shameful sexual immorality flaunted by LGBT advocates who fly the rainbow pride flag.

“I want a Sacred Heart of Jesus flag because I have to look across the lagoon at the Pride flag for the next month,” she said.

Bordone took issue with Alito’s comments, contending blasphemously that the message of the Sacred Heart and “Pride” are “highly aligned,” even while acknowledging his own opposition to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on the issue.

He wrote, “As a gay Catholic, however, I was most especially struck by the notion that the message of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Pride flag somehow stand in opposition to each other. Mrs. Alito’s comments are part of a broader trend in recent years in which some Catholics who oppose Pride celebrations seek to raise the profile of this feast day, an effort embraced even by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.”

“More than any other quibble I might have with Mrs. Alito’s comment, it’s this one that seems most misguided,” Bordone insisted. “To the contrary, the message of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Pride flag seem to me to be highly aligned.”

While refusing to acknowledge Catholic teaching on the grave immorality of homosexual acts and behavior or the criminal nature of convincing children they are born in the wrong body and then sterilizing and mutilating them in the name of transgenderism, Bordone went on to invoke Pope Francis and his euphemistic, oft-repeated words of so-called “welcome” and “inclusion” in the Church: “Todos, todos, todos!”

Ignoring the fact that, in the revelations of the Sacred Heart made by Christ to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, Jesus asked for reparation for the sins and blasphemies by which His Heart is offended, Bordone simply invoked the love of Christ’s heart, arguing in extremely overly simplistic manner, and blasphemously, that Jesus’ message was nothing other than the LGBT agenda, expressed euphemistically “love is love.”

He wrote, “That’s why the connection of the Sacred Heart to Pride seems so connected to me. At its core, the Pride flag signals to all that love is love. It is a message of universal inclusion and belonging, a message so central to the mission of the church and to communicating God’s love for all people. This message of universal welcome and love is expressed by Pope Francis’s constant exhortation, ‘Todos, todos, todos!’”

Bordone went so far as to claim that the pride flag is a “secular version” of the message of the Sacred Heart, saying, “Devotion to the Sacred Heart is a reminder and invitation to know and feel the love of God in our life. The Pride flag is a secular version of that message, a physical sign hoping to remind us and demonstrate the depth and legitimacy of a love that is fully inclusive and welcoming, that embraces and accepts you for who you are, no matter how you identify.”

Perhaps most egregiously, the self-identified “Catholic” LGBT activist seems to have ignored Christ’s own words, “If you love me, keep my commandments,” in addition to the Church’s constant and clear teachings on sexual morality.

Instead, Bordone sought justification for the rainbow “pride” agenda in Pope Francis’ push to make this agenda accepted within the Church, citing the Argentine pontiff’s comment, “Who am I to judge?” as well as his approval of blessings for homosexual “couples” and the Vatican’s warm reception of transgender persons over the course of this pontificate. The homosexual journalist also lamented the Pope’s recent slurs against homosexuals in seminaries, calling them “homophobic.”

“At one moment, we find ourselves encouraged by a pope who began his pontificate asking, ‘Who am I to judge?’ and who continues to open the door of welcome by ministering to trans people and creating space for priests to offer blessings of couples (even if not of their union or marriage),” Bordone wrote. “At the same time, this progress is marred by confusion and hurt as in recent weeks, Pope Francis has cautioned against gay men being admitted to seminaries and has allegedly used homophobic slurs at least two times in conversation.”

Not distinguishing properly between God’s love, which requires of sinners that they keep His commandments, and the disordered love of mortal sin, which is gravely offensive to Him — such as that which seeks sexual pleasure outside a lawful marriage between a man and a woman — Bordone claimed, “Pride offers a chance for us to feel the connection between God’s love and the love, acceptance, inclusion and embrace at the core of the LGBTQ movement.”

Railing against Catholics who see devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as an antidote to the shameful, public, sexual immorality of “Pride Month,” the LGBT activist claimed offense at the fact that devout Catholics are rallying behind the flag of the Sacred Heart in defiance of “pride.”

“When fellow Catholics try to use religious devotions and imagery as a political weapon, it is deeply hurtful,” the man claimed, arguing that devotees of the Sacred Heart who oppose LGBT ideology “deeply misunderstand” devotion to the Heart of Christ.

Fr. Martin, who runs the pro-LGBT Outreach and has been praised numerous times by Pope Francis for his work, himself has also blasphemously argued that devotion to the Sacred Heart is compatible with the sexual agenda of the LGBT lobby.

In June 2022, in an article published by Outreach, Martin compared St. Margaret Mary and Blessed Claude, her spiritual director, to LGBT activists because they “understood what it meant to be rejected or sidelined … experiences that will resonate with many LGBTQ people today.”

Martin went on to blaspheme the Sacred Heart by comparing the love of Christ’s open Heart with the sexually perverse “love” of LGBT ideology.

The dissident Jesuit priest wrote, “At heart, then, both of these commemorations have to do with love. The Sacred Heart reminds us how Jesus loved: fully, openly, radically, to the point of his death. In the countless images of the Sacred Heart, his own heart is always exposed: bloody, vulnerable, close to us. Pride is about love too. Not simply the love that LGBTQ people have for one another, but the love that the society has for them, and the love that God has for them.”

The Church has always condemned homosexual acts as gravely sinful, as well as all sexual activity outside of a marriage between a man and woman. The Church also teaches that sexual identity comes from God, that there are two and only two sexes, and that one’s sex cannot be changed — contrary to the claims of transgender advocates — and that it is gravely sinful to mutilate or directly sterilize the human body.

In 2019, Cardinal Robert Sarah condemned transgender ideology as “a Luciferian refusal to receive a sexual nature from God.”

“From Him we receive our nature as man and woman,” Sarah declared. “This is intolerable to modern minds. Gender ideology is a Luciferian refusal to receive a sexual nature from God. Thus, some rebel against God and pointlessly mutilate themselves in order to change their sex. But, in reality, they do not fundamentally change anything of their structure as man or woman,” he insisted.”

He continued, “The West refuses to receive, and will accept only what it constructs for itself. Transhumanism is the ultimate avatar of this movement. Because it is a gift from God, human nature itself becomes unbearable for western man.”

There is a growing movement by Catholics to display flags depicting the Sacred Heart of Jesus in lieu of “pride” flags during the month of June to signal support of the reign of Christ the King in society. A video of the largest Sacred Heart flag in the world went viral on social media this month, displayed by the century-old company Bavarian Waste, which sates on its website, “The Sacred Heart of Jesus symbolizes His infinite love and mercy towards humanity.”

