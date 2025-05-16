Fr. Murray calls on Pope Leo XIV to rescind Fiducia Supplicans and Amoris Laetitia, restore Latin Mass

‘He needs to roll back Fiducia Supplicans and Amoris Laetitia’ and ‘should reaffirm that salvation is uniquely found in Jesus Christ,’ Fr. Gerald Murray said about Pope Leo XIV.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Gerald Murray has called on Pope Leo XIV to rescind Fiducia Supplicans and Amoris Laetitia, restore the Latin Mass, and affirm that Jesus Christ is the only way to salvation.

In an interview with Catholic radio host Joe McClane, Fr. Murray was asked what he would advise Pope Leo to do during his pontificate.

”He needs to roll back Fiducia Supplicans and Amoris Laetitia,” Fr. Murray, who is a canon lawyer, stated. “The main and principal job of the Roman Pontiff is to confirm the brethren in the faith, which means to strengthen them in professing what is true Catholic teaching, not error or innovations that are erroneous and undermine Catholic teaching.”

He explained that Fiducia Supplicans, the document approved by Pope Francis that endorses the “blessing” of homosexual “couples,” is contrary to the Catholic faith and needs to be rescinded.

“ The notion that Pope Francis put forward is that homosexuals who become a ‘couple,’ which means that they enter into a sexual relationship, that they as ‘couples’ are blessable by a priest. This is a nation repugnant to Catholic doctrine.”

“ We do not bless sin,” he emphasized. “And the odd thing is, of course, Pope Francis, before Fiducia Supplicans, a year and a half previously, had authorized a publication of a document from the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith saying, ‘We do not bless sin,’ rejecting pressure for ‘blessing’ same-sex or homosexual ‘couples’.”

”So you don’t have to go too far back to say, ‘We’re going to return to what the doctrine of the faith said, and we’re going to abolish Fiducia Supplicans.’”

“That’s an act of real charity, because it’s telling people who are in homosexual relationships: ‘The Church loves you so much that we’re going to rebuke the sin you’ve entered into to call you to repentance because what’s at stake here is your eternal salvation,’” Fr. Murray noted.

The canon lawyer said that Amoris Laetitia purported to open the door to giving Holy Communion to unrepentant adulterers who are in a new relationship.

“That document [Amoris Laetitia], the eighth chapter in particular, is regrettable,” Fr. Murray stated. ”We do not allow people who are in adulterous relationships to receive Holy Communion, because adultery is a mortal sin and people who enter into such relationships publicly are not given Holy Communion.”

“ Francis changed that,” he said. ”That has to go back. We can’t continue that. Likewise, the moral theology in the eighth chapter of Amoris Laetitia has to be rejected because it essentially says that at times, for some people, the commandments of God’s law are impossible and God doesn’t expect obedience. That is repugnant.”

As a third suggestion, Fr. Murray called on Pope Leo to lift the restriction on the Traditional Latin Mass imposed by Francis.

Moreover, the canon lawyer said Pope Leo ”should reaffirm that salvation is uniquely found in Jesus Christ and that other religions are attempts to find God and to discover pathways of union with God, but that God has revealed the one pathway, His Son Jesus Christ.”

“ The real pathway, the only pathway, is Christ Himself,” he stated.

Fr. Murray also said that Leo XIV needs to address and reform the Vatican finances, including making necessary cuts, taking the DOGE department of the Trump administration as a model.

“ We live in the age of DOGE. We don’t need the same number of employees in 2025 as were required 50 years ago because of efficiencies related to technology and other aspects.”

“So I think a DOGE approach to Vatican finance, it would be one of the first things that Pope Leo should look at,” Fr. Murray suggested.

