Fr. Pavone responds to allegations he harassed female staffers as 2 ex-colleagues call for investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — Fr. Frank Pavone has dismissed claims that he sexually harassed young female staffers.

Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life, has challenged the recently published allegations, claiming that they “contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and mistruths that have already been addressed.” He has cited his bishop, whom Pavone said “thoroughly investigated these claims and confirmed that I was in good standing.”

The Amarillo, Texas, diocese has been silent since the accusations have become public.

In his statement to LifeSiteNews this week, Pavone said the following:

I am enormously saddened by recent efforts of some to revisit old accusations that contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and mistruths, that have already been addressed. Over a decade ago, my bishop at that time thoroughly investigated these claims and confirmed that I was in good standing and fully suitable for ministry. Throughout the past 34 years of my service, it has always been my intent to treat every person with respect, integrity, and professionalism. Of course, I’m sure there have been times in my life where I’ve somehow missed the mark and unintentionally made someone feel uncomfortable. I’m sorry to anyone who might have ever taken offense in such moments, and I have always faithfully served the priesthood. I remain focused on the enormously vital work of Priests for Life. As always, we remain steadfast in our mission to expand and protect the sanctity and gift of life. We are saving lives and making significant gains in our unstoppable efforts to make abortion unthinkable. The false accusations and vitriol in all of this is unfortunate, and the timing seems odd and perhaps designed in some way to tear apart the incredible work Priests for Life does, day-in and day-out; yet we have sought not to contribute or encourage our supporters to respond in kind. We are keeping focus on our essential mission.”

The allegations that Pavone committed “sexual harassment, grooming behavior, and coercive physical contact with young women” were published in the online Catholic newspaper The Pillar.

Despite Pavone’s recollection of having been in “good standing” with his diocese, former officials from Priests for Life have called for their ex-boss—whose recent laicization many saw as an attack on the pro-life movement—to step down as head of the pro-life organization so that a thorough and independent investigation into the allegations can be conducted.

In a joint statement released February 10, two former officials of Priests for Life, Andrew Smith and Fr. Stephen Imbarrato, said that they have been dismayed by Pavone’s response to his laicization and the now public allegations of sexual harassment and abuse. Smith worked for Priests for Life from 2000 to 2004 and served on the board from 2014 to 2021, while Imbarrato worked for Priests for Life from 2015 to 2018, serving on the organization’s pastoral team.

The former staffers indirectly asked Pavone to step down from his role as national director of Priests for Life for the sake of a transparent, impartial, and thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct and to come a just resolution for those concerned.

Smith and Imbarrato declared in their statement:

It is with this mindset that I now say that for the good of the Church and the pro-life movement, it is necessary that an immediate, impartial, and independent investigation take place into the recent allegations against Frank Pavone. These allegations go back more than two decades and involve at least 4 women that we know of. They raise very disturbing concerns that cannot be simply covered up or shoved aside. An investigation should ensure that a thorough examination of the conduct of Frank Pavone, his treatment of the women in his employment, and the concerns surrounding financial payouts can be addressed and resolved in a fair manner. It would also be appropriate for Frank Pavone to step down from any leadership position he currently holds, in any organization, to not only ensure the integrity of the investigation but the integrity of the mission as well. There is a need to step back, discern, investigate, and evaluate future actions in a transparent way since the actions of Priests For Life affect so many in the movement.

The allegations were originally filed with the Diocese of Amarillo, Texas, in which Pavone had been incardinated as a priest. At least three women have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment committed by Pavone while they worked as interns or employees at Priests for Life.

Among other details, the testimony offered allegations of Pavone entering a woman’s hotel bedroom late at night during a convention in Washington, D.C.; unwelcome touching of her hair and lower back; invitations to young women interns to enter the priest’s bedroom for work assignments; and other actions that violated professional, moral, and priestly boundaries.

According to the Pillar, complaints were formally filed with the Diocese of Amarillo and investigations were apparently conducted by the diocese. In 2010 and again in 2014, Vicar General Fr. Phu Phan and Bishop Patrick Zurek of the Diocese of Amarillo each signed a letter addressed to the Cardinal Archbishop of New York, Timothy Dolan, assuring him that Fr. Pavone was “in good standing in the Diocese of Amarillo” and had “permission to exercise priestly ministry in the Archdiocese of New York” where Priests for Life had its headquarters. These letters appear to be the result of the investigations conducted by the diocese into the allegations against Pavone.

Bishop Zurek wrote to Dolan in his 2014 letter, “This is to verify that Rev. Frank Pavone is a priest in good standing in the diocese of Amarillo… Fr. Pavone has:

Never been suspended or canonically disciplined;

No criminal record, nor have criminal charges been brought against him;

Not manifested behavioral problems in the past that would indicate that he might deal with minors in an inappropriate manner, and has completed an approved “Safe Environment Training”;

Never been involved in an incident that would call into question his fitness or suitability to fulfill the responsibilities and duties of his priestly ministry due to alcohol, substance abuse, violation of celibacy, physical abuse, or other causes…”

Pavone’s former ordinary’s insistence that the priest was in good standing is all the more remarkable in that Zurek seemed later to have a “‘personal animus” against him.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Bishop Zurek but has not yet received a reply.

